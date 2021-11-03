CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Kan. man altered check to purchase $35,000 vehicle

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged fraud in Manhattan. On Tuesday, officers filed a report for forgery, making...

Hays Post

Teen suspect in fatal Kansas gunfight moved from hospital to jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Nov. 1 shooting have made a second arrest in the case. On Monday evening, police booked 18-year-old Davaun Carter into the Sedgwick County Jail on requested murder charges, according to the sheriff's department arrest report. At approximately 5:30 p.m, November 1,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police catch suspect wanted for stabbing at Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing last month have a suspect in custody. Shortly after midnight on October 9 police responded to a stabbing that at a residence in the 500 block South 6th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Aa 31-year-old man had suffered a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sheriff asks for help to ID suspect who shot at Kansas deputies

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Osage County. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, the Osage County Communications Center received 911 call of shots being fired at a vehicle that had stopped at 165th and South Osage Road, northwest of Burlingame, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police investigate death of one-year-old Kansas boy

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year old boy. Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive child the 2400 block of SW 10th Avenue in Topeka, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The Topeka Fire Department and American Medical...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Kan. felon crashed stolen SUV into boats, power pole

SALINE COUNTY —Police arrested a Kansas felon after a pursuit through Salina ended in a stolen-vehicle crash and a severed power pole on Saturday night. Just after 7a.m. Friday, police were sent to the 100 block of Fairdale Road for the report of a stolen vehicle, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Surveillance videos led to Kan. man's conviction in fatal stabbing

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for two cases including the murder of a Wichita man in 2020. District Judge David Kaufman sentenced Jeremy Shuflat, 39 of Wichita, to 285 months on one count of murder in the second degree and 61 months on one count of kidnapping for the killing of 28-year-old Zackary Tilson, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: 2 women found shot outside Kansas home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say one woman has died and another has been wounded in a shooting outside a home. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday just west of Highland Cemetery following a disturbance. Arriving officers found two women who had been shot in front of a home.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Tip leads police to ID and arrest of Kan. shooting suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7:30p.m. on September 1, police were dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Huntoon Street in Topeka in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived and...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: 2 Kansas City homicides discovered hours apart

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two separate homicides discovered hours apart. The first was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday when officers were called to the Brush Creek Tower apartments to check on the welfare of a resident who had been reported missing. Arriving officers found a man dead inside the apartment, and police have launched a homicide investigation. Police have not said how the man died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Man hospitalized in Hays after ejected, trapped under pickup

GRAHAM COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Matthew P. Lacaze, 26, Monticello, Arkansas, was northbound on 220th Avenue where the roadway curves to the east onto M Road nine miles southwest of Hill City.
GRAHAM COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Neb. man drowns at Kirwin National Refuge

At approximately 5:06 p.m., Saturday, the Phillips County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call of a possible drowning at Kirwin National Refuge, according to a statement made on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Phillips County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kirwin Fire...
NEBRASKA STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man dies after violent pickup crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1a.m. Sunday in Shawnee County. A 2011 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Chase A. Barfoot, 28, Topeka, was westbound in the 2700 Block of SE 61st Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The pickup left the road to the north, struck multiple objects including trees, culverts and a telephone pole.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man hospitalized after crash into semi

THOMAS COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Monday in Thomas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Trevion Devante Harley, 19, Goodland, took the eastbound off ramp from Interstate 70 to County Road 2. The driver failed to yield at...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays home damaged in early morning fire

On November 9, 2021, at midnight the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire located at 401 West 12th Street in Hays. Occupants were sleeping at the time of the fire and were alerted by a working smoke detector. Upon arrival fire crews found an...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Six arrested after fight breaks out at Kansas high school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Six people have been arrested after a brawl outside of South High School in Wichita — the second big fight there in nine days. KAKE-TV reports that four juveniles and two adults were arrested Friday. In the latest incident, a school district spokeswoman says two students...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Deputies find pound of meth, firearm, arrest 2 Kan. felons

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit made a pair of significant arrests this week. Just after 9p.m. Nov. 3, the drug enforcement unit stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 11000 block of east Arlington Road, just east of Haven, according to the Reno Co. Sheriff's Department.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Ex-prisoner in Kan. says he was left alone after severe injury

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A former inmate at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, claims in a lawsuit that he was left untreated for days after suffering a paralyzing injury. The lawsuit filed last week on behalf of 58-year-old Brent Kehler names several prison officers and medical staff. Kehler pleaded...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

