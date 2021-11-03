Police: Kan. man altered check to purchase $35,000 vehicle
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged fraud in Manhattan. On Tuesday, officers filed a report for forgery, making...hayspost.com
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged fraud in Manhattan. On Tuesday, officers filed a report for forgery, making...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0