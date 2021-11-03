CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Editorial: Colorado’s judges are still dropping cases into the black hole of suppression

coloradofoic.org
 8 days ago

The Denver Post: Apparently, it can be hard to teach Colorado judges new tricks. The trick is simple –...

coloradofoic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

Map: Colorado's COVID-19 case rate increase is worst in the nation

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado has the lowest number of hospital beds available right now compared with any other point in the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said Wednesday.Yes, but: It's still unclear what Gov. Jared Polis' administration will do to address the worsening situation.Threat level: The rate of coronavirus cases nationwide is declining, but Colorado leads the U.S. in per capita case increases over the past two weeks.State public health officials cautioned that rising positivity rates indicate more hospitalizations to come.And the situation is taxing the state's health care system.An estimated 1,191 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19...
COLORADO STATE
Gazette

EDITORIAL; Colorado parents take back their schools

An uprising by parents in key school board races across the state Tuesday has opened the schoolhouse doors to fresh thinking, needed reforms — and new hope for many Colorado kids. Voters in those districts toppled an elected hierarchy that to varying degrees was bureaucratic; out-of-touch; passive about declining achievement; averse to reform — and most maddening of all, unresponsive or even hostile to concerned parents. Tuesday’s remarkable turnabout now sets the stage for big things to happen once the new board members take their seats.
COLORADO STATE
Gazette

EDITORIAL: Squandering millions in rent relief in Colorado

Government at all levels lavished funding on housing amid the pandemic for fear people wouldn’t be able to make their rent on time. There were a lot of wide-eyed, big-hearted policies that aimed to keep people under a roof. But recent state audits showcase just how wasteful some of these helicopter-cash emergency measures were.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

Judge tosses out case against Florida's ban on mask mandates

A judge on Friday dismissed a challenge to Florida's ban on mask mandates in schools, finding it within Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) authority to issue the order. Why it matters: State officials and educators have been caught in bitter clashes since the law was passed. Florida officials have started to withhold district funding and dock school board salaries in retaliation against school districts that defy the ban.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Post
pagosadailypost.com

The Man Who Lives in a Hole in Park County, Colorado

If you ask Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw about the housing crisis in his jurisdiction, he’ll describe a picture of extremes. It’s a place where he’ll say it’s nearly impossible to purchase an existing home for under $500,000. It’s one of the costliest regions in the state to build a new one.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Nevada Republican who claimed someone voted under dead wife’s name charged with voter fraud

Kirk Hartle’s wife Rosemarie died in 2017, but a mail-in ballot bearing her name was used to cast a vote in the 2020 election in November. Mr Kirk, who is registered as a Republican, was rattled by the idea that someone stole his dead wife’s ballot to commit vote fraud.“That is pretty sickening to me to be honest with you,” he told Nevada CBS affiliate KLAS-TV last November.Nearly one year later, Mr Hartle was charged with two counts of vote fraud by the state’s attorney general, alleging it was Mr Hartle who cast a fraudulent ballot in his dead...
ELECTIONS
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Vaccine Rule Frozen By An Appeals Court

An appeals court in the United States has frozen, on Saturday, the Biden administration’s attempt to have employees of U.S. companies with 100 or more employees who work in the U.S. get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested every week. The appeals court cited “grave statutory and constitutional” concerns with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

‘Don’t Get Brazen With Me’: Judge Shouts, Scolds Rittenhouse Prosecutor In Tense Ten-Minute Courtroom Exchange

The judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse laid into the prosecution on Wednesday in response to its line of questioning towards the defendant. Prosecutor Thomas Binger asked Rittenhouse about an incident days before the Aug. 25 shooting where the Rittenhouse allegedly said he wished he had his gun to defend property. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder immediately dismissed the jury after the prosecutor’s comments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elko Daily Free Press

4 COVID deaths reported, case numbers still dropping in Elko County

ELKO – Four COVID-related deaths were reported in Elko County over the weekend, bringing the total to 118. “One individual was fully vaccinated and the other three were not vaccinated,” stated the county. Hospitalizations held steady compared with the prior week, at 31 patients. Not all patients reported by the...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
coloradofoic.org

Editorial: Polis aggressively avoided federal income tax and tried to hide it

The Denver Post: Revelations that Gov. Jared Polis paid zero federal income tax in 2013, 2014, and 2015 felt like a gut punch. We knew Polis, a wealthy business owner who lives in Boulder County, had gone years without paying federal income tax. The Denver Post reported on the tax documents he released in 2008 while he ran for Congress.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy