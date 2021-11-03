Editorial: Colorado’s judges are still dropping cases into the black hole of suppression

Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado has the lowest number of hospital beds available right now compared with any other point in the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said Wednesday.Yes, but: It's still unclear what Gov. Jared Polis' administration will do to address the worsening situation.Threat level: The rate of coronavirus cases nationwide is declining, but Colorado leads the U.S. in per capita case increases over the past two weeks.State public health officials cautioned that rising positivity rates indicate more hospitalizations to come.And the situation is taxing the state's health care system.An estimated 1,191 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19...

