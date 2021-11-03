WATCH: Warren Ericson, Jaylen Johnson break down Georgia offense

Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o has been one of the most impactful transfers of the college football season, and he seems to be having a good time with his new team. “I’ve always been a guy who smiles ever since I played football, since I was really, really young,” To’o To’o said Monday in response to a question about the smile often on his face after he makes tackles. “It’s always been fun to me. Football is something that I can go out and hit somebody and have fun with it without getting in trouble, without getting yelled at. That’s definitely an attribute of mine. I just like having fun out there.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO