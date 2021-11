League of Legends could become an official event at the Olympics in the future. While that concept might sound baffling to some, developer Riot Games has confirmed that it has been in discussions with those in charge of the Olympics to make the mega-popular MOBA a title that could be involved in the world's biggest sporting event. Even though there's no guarantee that this will ever actually come to fruition, Riot believes that it has a good chance to bring LoL to the Olympics soon enough.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO