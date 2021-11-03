CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ethnic studies done right

By Rep. Alma Hernandez
jewishaz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral states have endeavored to create new academic programs to educate students on race and equity. This topic can be a lightning rod for criticism from both the right and the left. In my home state of Arizona we have had a long history of banning these topics in...

www.jewishaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

School culture wars stirred up voters for a reason: Classrooms really did change

He last post Glenn Youngkin shared on his website before winning the Virginia governor’s race was a list of 15 purported “lies” told by his opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Eleven concerned schools, and Youngkin’s rebuttals mostly centered on a promise core to his campaign: He would make “parents matter” in the educational decisions that affect their children. Some dismissed this strategy — which evolved from less-controversial talking points, such as raising teacher pay and protecting free speech, to proclamations about banning critical race theory — as purely symbolic. Barack Obama called it “fake outrage” intended only to boost ratings; commentators insisted that anger over education was “phony,” “hysterical nonsense” and a “manufactured culture war.”
EDUCATION
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Changing Demographics: The Battle for Ethnic Studies Persists

In the early ’90s, a lack of ethnic representation in Berkeley High School’s (BHS) curriculum sparked a student-led movement that demanded an ethnic studies requirement for graduation. Subsequent years brought an extensive program of ethnic studies classes, making BHS a pioneer. However, teacher and student population shifts in the past 20 years have impacted the amount of ethnic studies classes offered. Thus persists the struggle of maintaining ethnic studies at BHS.
BERKELEY, CA
jewishaz.com

Marc Krell, ADL Arizona’s on-the-ground director, is ready to tackle hate

After a year and a half without an on-the-ground presence in Arizona, the Anti-Defamation League is back in action locally. Marc Krell assumed the position of associate regional director of ADL Arizona in mid-July, after Carlos Galindo-Elvira, the state’s former regional director, left the position in the beginning of 2020. Krell said he hopes to “bring the Jewish community together,” provide it with a sense of security and unity and help other marginalized communities “live without fear of discrimination and injustice.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
Arizona Government
jewishaz.com

Arizona’s Jews turn out to support Afghan refugees

Adina Anhalt didn’t hesitate to offer her help when she learned of an opportunity to support Afghan refugees resettling in Arizona. “I can not even begin to imagine what these refugees have been through,” Anhalt said. “As a Jew, as a mother, as a human being — I couldn’t not help.”
ARIZONA STATE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

CUNY study analyzes racial, ethnic disparities in Brooklyn DA’s Office

On Thursday, the CUNY Institute for State & Local Governance (ISLG) released the findings of a multi-year study analyzing racial and ethnic disparities in outcomes at key points in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office’s decision-making process. Conducted as part of the DA Eric Gonzalez’s Justice 2020 initiative with joint support...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Florida Phoenix

How did a Parents’ Bill of Rights turn into a mask mandate controversy in FL schools?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Parents’ Bill of Rights, sponsored by State Rep. Erin Grall in the 2021 legislative session, was criticized for its vague language and unclear boundaries. But it became a clarion call for parent power as local school boards developed COVID-19 policies impacting students. Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed the legislation this summer and the Parents’ […] The post How did a Parents’ Bill of Rights turn into a mask mandate controversy in FL schools? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
KVCR NEWS

An ethnic studies certificate is now available at UCR ahead of state K-12 curriculum changes

U.C. Riverside is offering a first of its kind certificate program for K-12 teachers to prepare them for a new ethnic studies curriculum requirement. The extension program for professionals partnered with the university’s ethnic studies experts to develop the certificate program. There are multiple start dates with the first group beginning virtually on November 1.
RIVERSIDE, CA
thepioneeronline.com

California Ethnic Studies Course Requirement and Facebook Whistleblower Speaks Out Against Company

East Bay Weekly reports on campus and community stories affecting the lives of students and communities surrounding the East Bay. California passed a law that will begin in 2030, requiring high school students to take a semester-long course in ethnic studies in order to graduate. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen broke news about the company’s knowledge of its effects on the 2016 democratic election and the harm caused by social media onto young girls’ body image.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Jews#Ethnic Studies#Hispanic#Jewish
PsyPost

Cross-ethnic exposure in childhood predicts political behavior 70 years later, study finds

According to research published in Science Advances, childhood exposure to black neighbors predicts Democratic partisanship in white American men, over 70 years later. Some scholars have argued that ethnic diversity among a population can result in social inefficiencies such as discrimination, as well as social and political instability. Throughout human evolution intergroup conflict may have resulted in a ‘liberal dilemma’ of associating ethnic diversity with social inefficiencies. Thus, intergroup relationships could potentially reduce prejudice and increase harmony in diverse societies, particularly if contact across social groups is made during adolescence.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Reason.com

The Prosecution Had a Very Bad Day in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse—the 17-year-old who shot and killed two men and grievously injured a third during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer—entered its second week on Monday. The prosecution called to the stand Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot by Rittenhouse but survived.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy