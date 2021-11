Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been excused from the team indefinitely, reports Jason La Canfora. The Browns told Beckham he was excused from Wednesday's practice and La Canfora is reporting the team is "willing to burn a 53-man roster spot just for him to stay away and excuse him indefinitely." He also said the Browns are currently unwilling to waive Beckham, but that a "financial resolution" could potentially be reached. Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) could see more work without Beckham on the team. Jarvis Landry should continue leading the team in targets.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO