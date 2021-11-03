Drip and Dip

If you’re looking for a quick, reliable appetizer, I got you. This last-minute yogurt dip uses ingredients I almost always have around: yogurt, oil, spices, and herbs. Heat some olive oil, then pour it over fresh parsley, spicy paprika, lots of black pepper, and minced garlic. Hear that sizzle? I want you to think of this less as a recipe and more as a template. Out of parsley? Use dill! Despise dill? Use cilantro! Not a fan of Greek yogurt? Ricotta or mascarpone are happy to help! Pair this dip with crunchy vegetables and crostini (or crackers or potato chips) and watch everyone fight over it. And let me know how you would riff on it in the comments below. —Carolina Gelen.
