Restaurants

Drip and Dip

visitlakeoconee.com
 7 days ago

Drip and Dip offers a laid back, fun ambience in which customers of all ages and experience levels are welcome to come...

visitlakeoconee.com

notquitenigella.com

Top 5 EASY Dips!

It's time to have friends over-in an unlimited capacity which is very exciting! And nothing says welcome and stay a while than a dip platter. You can of course buy them but making them is a cinch. All of these dips are easy-all you need in a food processor or blender!
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Dried Porcini Onion Dip

This recipe is just a basic French onion dip recipe with added dried porcini (Boletus group). It’s very simple and quick and not dependent on mushroom season. In 2014, I published The Wild Mushroom Cookbook: Recipes from Mendocino with Merry Winslow. I invented a whole slew of recipes for the book, but I didn’t print them all. This one was not included, but it is a favorite at mushroom events. The recipe is extra delicious with the addition of dried candy caps (Lactarius rubidus or Lactarius rufulus).
RECIPES
Victoria Advocate

Easy Tiramisu Dip

Do you know that moment when something sweet hits your taste buds and a smile instantly spreads across your face? It’s almost magic to some. To others it’s just simply bliss. This holiday season, try something that’s simple yet sophisticated for an easy way to ensure smiles all around.
FOOD & DRINKS
Coeur d'Alene Press

French Dip Recipe

1 beef chuck roast (3 lbs) trim most of the fat off. Place roast in a slow cooker. Add water, soy sauce and seasonings. Cover; cook on high for 5-6 hours or until beef is tender. Remove the meat from the broth and shred it using a couple of forks. Serve on rolls. Strain broth; skim off fat. Using a ladle or large spoon, place broth into small cups for dipping. Yield: 8 servings.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Food52

Last-Minute Yogurt Dip

If you’re looking for a quick, reliable appetizer, I got you. This last-minute yogurt dip uses ingredients I almost always have around: yogurt, oil, spices, and herbs. Heat some olive oil, then pour it over fresh parsley, spicy paprika, lots of black pepper, and minced garlic. Hear that sizzle? I want you to think of this less as a recipe and more as a template. Out of parsley? Use dill! Despise dill? Use cilantro! Not a fan of Greek yogurt? Ricotta or mascarpone are happy to help! Pair this dip with crunchy vegetables and crostini (or crackers or potato chips) and watch everyone fight over it. And let me know how you would riff on it in the comments below. —Carolina Gelen.
FOOD & DRINKS
unl.edu

Yogurt Dip for Apples

Wash hands with soap and water. Combine yogurt, cinnamon and vanilla in small bowl. Our goal is to help parents and caregivers prepare healthy meals and snacks by sharing recipes, tips and ideas that are geared for children ages 2 to 5.
LINCOLN, NE
ABC 4

Baked Cheese Dip

(Good Things Utah) – This recipe is perfect for all of the gatherings that you’ll attend at this time of year. Bake it in a hollowed-out pumpkin during October and November. Other months you can use a ramekin. It can be served with veggies and fruit to keep it lighter and healthier. You can also serve it with crackers or bread. It’s great as a spread on a sandwich too!
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Cereal-Flavored Dipped Cones

Wienerschnitzel is leaning into fall with the debut of its new Apple Jacks Dipped Cone and Apple Jacks Shake. Apple is one of the most popular fall flavors, but this season, Wienerschnitzel, and its sister brand Hamburger Stand, decided to put a little twist on traditional apple flavors. Instead, the brand teamed up with Kellogg's to launch the new Jacks Dipped Cone and Apple Jacks Shake. The former features a Tastee Freez soft serve dipped in Apple Jacks-flavored cone dip. On the other hand, the Apple Jacks Shake blends Tastee Freez soft serve with the same Apple Jacks cone dip. Both are available at participating Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand locations across the U.S. for a just a limited time this fall season.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Hot Artichoke Dip

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Hot artichoke dip is one of our favorite appetizers, especially in the cooler months. This one is so simple, you’ll be tempted to make it often. Serve with slices of warm, crusty bread, and get ready to watch it disappear.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

MINT CHIP DIP

Dessert Mint Chip Dip made easy in minutes & so fun and festive! Perfect dessert dip for Christmas as it’s best served with a variety of cookies. Mint chip lovers go crazy for this dip!. Our family went crazy over this festive Mint Dip! Made with peppermint, cream cheese, dark...
FOOD & DRINKS
Parents Magazine

Avocado Dip With Spiced Crackers

Place 1/3 of crackers in a medium bowl. Add 1/3 of the butter mixture, and toss to coat. Place on prepared baking sheet. Repeat procedure twice with remaining crackers and butter mixture, spreading in an even layer on baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes. Flip crackers; bake until crackers are golden brown, about 5 more minutes.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Strawberry Dip – Basic Recipe

This strawberry dip can be a perfect, energetic breakfast. You can use Greek yogurt mixed with blended strawberries or strawberry yogurt. Here is the recipe:. 4 oz. cream cheese softened (from 8-oz package) 2 containers strawberry yogurt. ¼ cup confectioners’ sugar. ½ teaspoon vanilla. ¼ cup chopped strawberries. Dippers, such...
RECIPES
