There is Sunday pressure on the PGA Tour trying to win a tournament, which is immense, and then there’s the pressure of playing for your livelihood. Jim Knous, making his final start on his major medical extension, needed to earn at least 3.516 FedEx Cup points at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, a solo 67th or better, to secure conditional Tour status as well as full Korn Ferry Tour status for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. When he started his final round with four bogeys in his first eight holes, it looked as if he may need to start reading the help wanted ads on Monday. But Knous righted the ship with four birdies against a single bogey coming home to shoot 1-over 72, earn five points with a five-way T-57 and keep his job for the rest of the season.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO