Body The 25th Annual Veterans Day Parade was largest ever in the parade’s history with other 100 entries on Nov. 6. The parade was not only the 25th anniversary for itself, but also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Heroes of Ponca were honored during the event; Vance Air Force Base brought vintage planes for flyovers; and a first this year, there were two Grand Marshals of the Parade: Tom and Jane Morris.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO