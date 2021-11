Scott Frost said Thursday that the Huskers have "a decision to make" at placekicker as they get set to face Purdue on Saturday. There was a competition this week involving four Nebraska kickers, and Frost said they all did well. It has yet to be determined whether the duties will remain with senior Connor Culp, who has been erratic this year on field goals and extra points after earning all-conference honors in 2020. Frost did say Culp might have benefited from the off week and the "stepping away" that it allowed him.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO