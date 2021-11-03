New body to oversee global sustainability disclosure standards

The industrial age offered economic benefits and product convenience to citizens around the globe. But the continued increase in industry pollution and waste is wreaking havoc on our ocean waters. To curb these effects, Oceanic Global began in 2017 as an international non-profit organization aimed at providing education and encouragement towards protecting the Earth’s oceans. Its mission has spread across individuals, communities and industries around the world and now has hubs in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum and Hong Kong. Now, Oceanic Global has launched a new standard for sustainable action that any business can strive to achieve.

