New body to oversee global sustainability disclosure standards

By Michael O’Dwyer
Financial Times
 7 days ago

Expert insights, analysis and smart data help you cut...

www.ft.com

odi.org

Carbon markets and standards: a new agenda for LDC negotiators

This brief explores two different types of carbon markets: baseline-and-credit mechanisms, which are primarily structured around offsetting and enable trade in certified emissions reductions between countries and companies (an example being the Clean Development Mechanism –CDM); and cap and trade schemes or emissions trading systems (ETS), which are based on agreed allowances and permits.
INDUSTRY
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Standard Chartered launches Sustainable Account

Standard Chartered has announced the launch of its Sustainable Account, a solution that enables its corporate clients to contribute to sustainable development while maintaining daily access to their cash. The international banking group has introduced the solution into the UK and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to rollout to...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Physical carbon credit ETF wins praise despite some misgivings

The launch last week of a carbon credit exchange traded fund has been broadly welcomed for its innovative approach, but some industry observers caution that if the concept proves too successful there could be “unintended consequences”. Unlike competing ETFs, which offer exposure to futures prices of carbon credits, the SparkChange...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Body#Sustainability#Finance
US News and World Report

Global Standards Body Takes Aim at Company 'Greenwashing' Claims

LONDON (Reuters) -"Greenwashing" by companies eager to massage their environmental credentials and increase their appeal to ethical investors came under scrutiny on Wednesday with the launch of a standards body that aims to weed out unjustified climate claims. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) seeks to build on and replace...
ENVIRONMENT
accountingtoday.com

IFRS Foundation forms International Sustainability Standards Board, consolidates VRF and CDSB

The International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation formally launched the International Sustainability Standards Board on Wednesday and announced plans to consolidate the Value Reporting Foundation — the recently merged group uniting the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board with the International Integrated Reporting Council — as well as the Climate Disclosure Standards Board, an initiative of the Carbon Disclosure Project, by June 2022.
ADVOCACY
irmagazine.com

IFRS Foundation announces launch of sustainability standards board

A series of measures have been announced by the IFRS Foundation Trustees (IFRSFT) to provide global financial markets with high-quality disclosures on climate and other sustainability issues. Hot on the heels of climate change discussions at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, UK, the new developments lay the technical groundwork for...
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

5 surprising ways to increase living standards sustainably

To keep global warming below 1.5℃, we need to find new ways to produce everyday goods, many of which have been built on the back of fossil fuels. 5 ways to raise living standards sustainably: making plastics from plants; greening steel and concrete; recycling EV batteries; making jet fuel from trash; cleaning up deliveries.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

It's a new day for ESG reporting and disclosure

While it may lack some of the drama of the net zero and deforestation pledges that have come already at COP26, the Nov. 3 announcement by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation (IFRS) that it intends to consolidate the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) and the Climate Disclosure Standards Board (CDSB) may well prove to be one of the most important developments in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

Pandemic’s digital push shows future of bond trading

An accelerated shift to digital transactions, in all areas of the economy, has been a lasting legacy of the coronavirus pandemic — and the trading of US bonds has proved no exception. Electronic trading had already been transforming the US government bond market, in the decade that followed the global...
MARKETS
Inhabitat.com

Blue Standard encourages sustainable action in companies

The industrial age offered economic benefits and product convenience to citizens around the globe. But the continued increase in industry pollution and waste is wreaking havoc on our ocean waters. To curb these effects, Oceanic Global began in 2017 as an international non-profit organization aimed at providing education and encouragement towards protecting the Earth’s oceans. Its mission has spread across individuals, communities and industries around the world and now has hubs in New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Tulum and Hong Kong. Now, Oceanic Global has launched a new standard for sustainable action that any business can strive to achieve.
ENVIRONMENT

