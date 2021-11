This is an independent study for a modern BMW 327 conceived by automotive designers Geoffrey Decembry and Pierre Senelet that is neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. BMW’s current design language can be described as polarizing, but the German automaker sure has plenty of heritage from its past that it could tap into if it so wished. Inspired by the aerodynamic lines of the classic BMW 327 that was introduced back in 1937, automotive designers Geoffrey Decembry (exterior) and Pierre Senelet (interior) came together to create a modern version of the touring coupe.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO