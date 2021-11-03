C Diff Foundation Hosts Its Annual Conference

The Community Foundation of South Alabama is hosting “Current Market Commentary with David Darst, CFA” on November 4 at 8-9:30 a.m. at the foundation at 212 St. Joseph Street in Mobile. Darst will break down current financial market trends. The event also includes complimentary breakfast and continuing education credit for Alabama accountants, attorneys, and insurance and certified financial planners. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP as soon as possible here.

MOBILE, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO