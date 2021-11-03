C Diff Foundation Hosts Its Annual Conference

TAMPA, Fla. /Florida Newswire/ — C Diff Foundation announced today that the 9th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO is honored to welcome over 40 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia. World-renowned presenters will deliver data and discuss critical information on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), Clostridioides difficile with global healthcare-associated issues from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 – 5, 2021: 100% Live-online presentations, on-demand poster presentations, exhibitors, and real-time networking opportunities available. Conference registration is complimentary this year.
