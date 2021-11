BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March sent a lot of money directly to the American people. It immediately sent at $1,400 payment to most Americans, after two other payments of $1,200 and $600. It also added other ways for people to get much-needed cash. One of the changes was the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. It increased the amount of money people could claim for each child and allowed the first half of the new credit to be paid directly to families during the last six months of 2021.

