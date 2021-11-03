Aisha Vibes delivers new vibrant single "HALT DEIN MAUL" [Video]

NY emcee Kosha Dillz dropped his newest album, Nobody Cares Except You, a while back and has been serving visuals to push the release. His latest visual entry is for the introspective song, "Is it me," which dwells on acknowledging his numerous flaws and his grind towards being a better individual in this crazy world. The mid-tempo bouncy record has a warm, moody vibe and it's produced by Sad Pony. The video, directed and edited by Forget Brennan, is a mixed bag comprised of performance shots of Kosha Dillz in his characteristic tuxedo-wearing identities. He is also joined by his fellow Orthodox Jews, viral street sensational Spidercuz , as well as Moses with the Bars. It is eye-popping and captures the different sights and people in the busy streets of downtown NY.
