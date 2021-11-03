Aisha Vibes delivers new vibrant single "HALT DEIN MAUL" [Video]

Dallas-Texas-raised singer/songwriter BeMyFiasco recently put out her debut album Where I Left You via The Foreign Exchange's +FE Music label, and now she returns with the visual for her single "Bad Dream." The reflective record sees her looking back at her past toxic relationships and wondering how she survived through the trauma and craziness. It's far from being gloomy or sad but more of a bright moment for the singer who is in a better place in her life and thankful to be able to put those emotions on wax for others to maybe learn a thing or two from. The production by ROHO with additional keys by Zo! exudes that classic modern neo-soul aesthetic we'd expect from someone under the Foreign Exchange imprint. From the bouncy drum groove, bright chords, and woozy textures, BeMyFiasco totally owns the track with her commanding vocals and even throws in a stylish rap verse towards the end.

