Aisha Vibes delivers new vibrant single "HALT DEIN MAUL" [Video]

By Tayo Odutola
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman-Ghanaian artist Aisha Vibes follows up her debut release "RUDEBWOY," with a fiery banger titled "HALT DEIN MAUL" which translates to shut your mouth in English. Pproduced by German super-producer and prodigy Maxe has hints of Afro-beats and hip-hop with its...

