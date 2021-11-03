CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Wide Technology Championship Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups

By Kevin Reid
 6 days ago
Carlos Ortiz plays his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba GC on Nov 17, 2019 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images)

The PGA Tour is in Mexico this week for the 15th edition of the Mayakoba Golf Classic – this year titled the World Wide Technology Championship.

The field at El Camaleon at Mayakoba will include 132 players, all vying for a piece of the $7,200,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,296,000.

Headliners include American stars Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, alongside Mexican natives Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, among others.

The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.

World Wide Technology Championship Featured Groups

Round 1:

  1. Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz
  2. Patrick Reed, Lucas Herbert, Viktor Hovland

Round 2:

  1. Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka
  2. Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

How to Follow the World Wide Championship at Mayakoba

Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Abraham Ancer of Mexico walk from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba GC on Nov 8, 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images)

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 3-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 2-5 p.m. (GOLF Channel)

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 12-5 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM)

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

2021 World Wide Championship at Mayakoba Tee Times

El Camaleón GC . Playa del Carmen, MX . Nov. 4-7, 2021

The CJ Cup: Keith Mitchell Leads By 5 at Halftime

Keith Mitchell chased an opening-round 62 with a Friday 64 and will take a five-shot lead into the weekend at The CJ Cup. The Tennessee native finished his second day at the Summit Club with one bogey against seven birdies and an eagle to secure the halftime marquee spot on 18-under par.
Robert Streb Shoots 61, Leads CJ Cup After Day One

Robert Streb opened with an 11-under 61 at The Summit Club to secure a one-shot lead after round one of The CJ CUP. The 34-year-old Oklahoma native finished his first day in Las Vegas with 10 birdies and one eagle against just a single bogey en route to the day’s low round.
Hideki Matsuyama Leads ZOZO Championship at Halftime

Hideki Matsuyama chased an opening-round 64 with a second-day 68 and will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the ZOZO Championship. The 29-year-old Japanese superstar finished his second day at a rainy and raw Narashino Country Club with just one bogey offset by three birdies, including a final-hole gain which pushed the native son into the marquee position on 8-under par.
Watch Abraham Ancer Hole Out From 250 For Albatross at CJ Cup

In the second round of THE CJ CUP 2021, Abraham Ancer holed out from 250 yards for an albatross (-3) on the par-5 14th hole. “It’s nice to get back on a low round,” said Ancer. “I felt like I left a lot of shots out there, not birdieing, not really making that many putts, but I gave myself an opportunity, which is I what I needed.
2021 ZOZO Championship Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

The PGA Tour moves from Las Vegas to Japan for the third annual ZOZO Championship at Narashino Country Club. The ZOZO has only had two editions, but both resulted in high-profile winners, with Tiger Woods taking the inaugural 2019 title at Narashino Country Club, and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Patrick Cantlay winning last year’s edition at Sherwood Country Club in California.
2021 ZOZO Championship Power Rankings

For the first time since 2019, the PGA Tour is traveling to Asia, where a handful of highly-ranked players highlight the field for this year’s ZOZO Championship, held at Japan’s Narashino Country Club. The ZOZO has only had two editions, but both resulted in high-profile winners, with Tiger Woods taking...
The CJ Cup Power Rankings

For the first time in the new 2021-22 PGA Tour season, an event welcomes an especially strong field for a stroke-play event, as 15 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking will be on hand for this week’s CJ CUP @ Summit. For the second consecutive year,...
Rory McIlroy Wins The CJ CUP, 20th Career PGA Tour Title

Rory McIlroy is officially a 20-tournament winner on the PGA Tour!. With a victory at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, the pride of Northern Ireland became the 39th player in Tour history to achieve that honor, fourth among active players (if Tiger Woods can even be called an “active player”), and is just the sixth golfer in Tour history to hit that mark before the age of 33 (McIlroy is 32).
The CJ CUP 2021: Money, Points Earned By Every Player

Rory McIlroy produced a final-round 66 to claim a one-shot victory over Collin Morikawa at The CJ Cup 2021. For his 20th career PGA Tour win, McIlroy earned $1,755,000 and 500 FedExCup points, which moves him to No. 1 in the 2022 FedEx Cup race. McIlroy scored 60 Official World...
Jeff Winther Captures Maiden European Tour Title at Mallorca Golf Open

Jeff Winther carded a final round of even-par 70 to claim his maiden European Tour title at the 2021 Mallorca Golf Open. The Dane entered the finale at a windy Golf Santa Ponsa holding a two-shot lead, highlighted by pair of 62s, and following a workmanlike score of 70, Winther remained at 15-under par, one clear of Spaniards Pep Angles (67) and Jorge Campillo (69), along with Swede Sebastian Soderberg (68), who finished runner-up for the second week in a row.
Quick Look: Callaway Epic Max Star Family

Ultra-light weight, hi-tech and premium priced are all apt descriptors of Callaway Golf’s newest club family, the new Epic Max Star game-improvement category clubs targeted for slower swing speed players. Fast Facts: Callaway Epic Max Star. Callaway Epic Max Star Driver. Ultra-light 260g (head 186g) Jailbreak Speed Frame. Flash Face.
2022 PGA Tour Money Race: Hideki Matsuyama Takes Early Lead

The PGA Tour 2022 is only five events old but it’s never too early to start looking at the money race. Generally in the wrap-around portion you get a bunch of upstarts and veterans racking up some much needed cash (er… points), but thus far the winners have been top-ranked players, with four of the five ranked inside the top 30 BEFORE their victory.
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

