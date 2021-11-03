World Wide Technology Championship Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups

Carlos Ortiz plays his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba GC on Nov 17, 2019 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images)

The PGA Tour is in Mexico this week for the 15th edition of the Mayakoba Golf Classic – this year titled the World Wide Technology Championship.

The field at El Camaleon at Mayakoba will include 132 players, all vying for a piece of the $7,200,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,296,000.

Headliners include American stars Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, alongside Mexican natives Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, among others.

The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.

World Wide Technology Championship Featured Groups

Round 1:

Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz Patrick Reed, Lucas Herbert, Viktor Hovland

Round 2:

Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

How to Follow the World Wide Championship at Mayakoba

Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Abraham Ancer of Mexico walk from the 16th tee during the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba GC on Nov 8, 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins via Getty Images)

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 3-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 2-5 p.m. (GOLF Channel)

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 12-5 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM)

LINKS: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

2021 World Wide Championship at Mayakoba Tee Times

El Camaleón GC . Playa del Carmen, MX . Nov. 4-7, 2021