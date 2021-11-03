World Wide Technology Championship Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups
The PGA Tour is in Mexico this week for the 15th edition of the Mayakoba Golf Classic – this year titled the World Wide Technology Championship.
The field at El Camaleon at Mayakoba will include 132 players, all vying for a piece of the $7,200,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,296,000.
Headliners include American stars Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka, alongside Mexican natives Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, among others.
The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.
World Wide Technology Championship Featured Groups
Round 1:
- Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz
- Patrick Reed, Lucas Herbert, Viktor Hovland
Round 2:
- Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka
- Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
How to Follow the World Wide Championship at Mayakoba
TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 3-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 2-5 p.m. (GOLF Channel)
RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat-Sun: 12-5 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM)
LINKS: Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
2021 World Wide Championship at Mayakoba Tee Times
El Camaleón GC . Playa del Carmen, MX . Nov. 4-7, 2021
