STXfilms, Josh Richards, Michael Gruen And Crosscheck Studios Enter Into First-look Film Deal To Develop, Curate, And Promote Next-generation Talent

 6 days ago

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) , announced today the company has entered into a first-look film deal with CrossCheck Studios, the production company founded earlier this year by internet entrepreneurs and mega-influencer Josh Richards and Michael Gruen. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, and by Josh Richards, CEO, Cross Check Studios and Michael Gruen, co-president..

STX will have a first look at all original CrossCheck film development. As their first film collaboration the companies are developing Halloween Party, a new comedy written by Nick Cion & Annie Harnick, which Richards will star in. In the film two friends on the fringes of Hollywood go on a hunt for a crazy gamer's fabled Halloween party. Their chase takes them through legendary ragers, haunted mansions, and the hidden depths of their own friendship as they try to get a taste of Hollywood glamor.

"Josh and Michael are already in business with some of the biggest and most successful content creators and brands in the world, whether it's Walmart or the NHL. The entire team at CrossCheck Studios are among the most innovative, creative, plugged in and impressive group out there today," said Fogelson. "This deal is about working with and tapping into a talent pool and team that develops and interacts with a new generation of storytellers differently than any other production company, agency or legacy company around."

"Adam has been a mentor of mine over the last year and has offered incredible guidance both personally and professionally" said Richards "I am proud to join forces with him and the team at STX to continue on my journey to tell amazing stories to Gen Z, a truly underserved generation. Together, we will continue to break the norm and show fellow digital natives that anything is possible if you put your mind to it."

JOSH RICHARDS is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, musician, writer, actor, and host. With a social media audience of over 40 million followers, Richards told Forbes that he plans to be the "first influencer billionaire." In addition to his work with CrossCheck Studios, he is also an operating partner and cofounder of early stage venture fund Animal Capital; cofounder and creative director of the Gen-Z focused marketing agency HawkeZ; cofounder of NBA agency CrossCheck Sports; cofounder of TalentX, the largest TikTok management and production company; Sway House, one of the top talent collectives on the internet; Ani Energy, a lifestyle beverage he co-founded with fellow influencer Bryce Hall.

MICHAEL GRUEN is the co-founder at TalentX, the largest TikTok management and production company. He is also a co-founder of FRAX, a fractional-reserve stablecoin cryptocurrency. He previously co-founded and served as CEO of Creator Edge Media, one of the earliest influencer marketing agencies.

About STXfilms

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a next-generation film studio that produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale. From blockbusters like Greenland, Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly ' s Game, and The Gift, STXfilms produces star-driven films for a global audience. In just 5 short years, its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8b in global theatrical box office. With a wide range of partners including Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Showtime (which handle the physical and premium television releases of STXfilms content, respectively), the studio is a fast-growing, industry powerhouse. Upcoming films include Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, a new action-comedy directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, and Josh Hartnett, The Marsh King's Daughter directed by Neil Burger and starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn, American Sole starring Pete Davidson, O 'Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, Offset, and Bad Bunny, The Godmother starring Jennifer Lopez, Universe ' s Most Wanted starring Dave Bautista, Muscle starring Vin Diesel and directed by F. Gary Gray, National Champions starring Stephan James and J.K. Simmons, Violence of Action starring Chris Pine, and Greenland: Migration, the sequel to the global hit starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin.

Contact: Steve Elzer 213-607-3591 steve@elzerassociates.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stxfilms-josh-richards-michael-gruen-and-crosscheck-studios-enter-into-first-look-film-deal-to-develop-curate-and-promote-next-generation-talent-301415890.html

SOURCE STXfilms

