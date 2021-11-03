CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NerdWallet Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet, Inc. ("NerdWallet") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc Capital Markets and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers, and Truist Securities, William Blair and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as passive book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; KeyBanc Capital Markets, Attention: Prospectus Delivery Department, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, or by telephone at (800) 859-1783; and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada.

"NerdWallet" is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts press@nerdwallet.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nerdwallet-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-301415891.html

SOURCE NerdWallet

TheStreet

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Signing Of $450 Million Debt Private Placement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ("NSA" or the "Company") (NSA) - Get National Storage Affiliates Trust Report today announced the Company's operating partnership entered into an agreement to issue $75.0 million of 2.72% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2030, $175.0 million of 2.81% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2031, $125.0 million of 2.96% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2033, and $75.0 million of 3.06% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2036 (the "Senior Unsecured Notes") in a private placement to certain institutional investors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AnPac Bio Commences Proposed Public Offering Of American Depositary Shares

SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC, the "Company"), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focusing on early cancer screening and detection, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Meredith Corporation Announces Anticipated Distribution Date Of The Previously-Announced Spin-Off In Connection With The Gray Merger

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (MDP) - Get Meredith Corporation Report (the "Company" or "Meredith") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the distribution (the "Distribution") of (i) one share of Meredith Holdings Corporation ("New Meredith") common stock for each share of common stock of the Company and (ii) one share of New Meredith class B common stock for each share of class B stock of the Company held of record as of November 19, 2021 (the "Record Date").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Banyan Software Announces Acquisition Of Atamis Ltd.

CARDIFF, Wales, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atamis Ltd., a company that enables clients to improve procurement visibility and control throughout the strategic sourcing cycle. Headquartered in Cardiff,...
BUSINESS
