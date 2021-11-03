CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Pole Engineering Has Partnered With Baron Biosystems To Enable ANT Devices To Connect Seamlessly To Mobile Applications

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Pole Engineering has partnered with Baron Biosystems, the creators of the Xert Breakthrough Training system, to enable ANT+ devices to connect seamlessly to mobile applications for Android and iOS. Using the CABLE from North Pole Engineering, apps like the Xert EBC app can communicate directly with ANT+ sensors such as heart rate monitors and bike radar sensors. This brings the flexibility and broad support of the ANT+ wireless protocol to mobile phones.

"We're excited about bringing this new capability to mobile users and the prospect of enabling the millions of ANT+ sensors out there to work with our CABLE ANT+ adapter." says Rick Gibbs, President of North Pole Engineering. "For the first time, bluetooth enabled devices and mobile apps will be able to interface directly with ANT+ devices using our technology just as though the device had native ANT+ capabilities."

"It's a game changer in many ways." says Armando Mastracci, Founder of Baron Biosystems. "We're seeing an increase in interest in using mobile phone technology to improve the overall fitness and training experience, particularly for cycling, where athletes are thirsty for using their mobile phone in new and innovative ways. By working with North Pole Engineering, we've enabled athletes to use our Xert app on their mobile phone to be able to connect to ANT+ sensors just as though they had a dedicated fitness and training device. We've reduced the cost and complexity barriers for athletes to get and use their fitness data to help them improve and reach their fitness and performance goals."

The CABLE ANT+ adapter is available from North Pole Engineering ( www.npe-inc.com) as well as from online retailers. Existing CABLE ANT+ adapter owners can update their firmware to take advantage of the new capabilities. Subscribe to Xert by downloading their latest Xert EBC app from the App Store ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/xert-ebc/id1294816918) or Google Play ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.baronbiosys.xertebc.pro) to get access to these and other great features.

North Pole Engineering is an ioT company specializing in data connections with a focus on connected fitness. The company has developed a reputation for providing smart connections within devices and fitness studios worldwide. For more information, please visit www.npe-inc.com.

Baron Biosystems specializes in the area of exercise physiology and performance data analytics. The company has developed ground-breaking, innovative software models for both web, mobile and embedded applications that improve athletic training, performance and management.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-pole-engineering-has-partnered-with-baron-biosystems-to-enable-ant-devices-to-connect-seamlessly-to-mobile-applications-301415897.html

SOURCE North Pole Engineering; Baron Biosystems

Comments / 0

