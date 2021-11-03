CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TNT Crane & Rigging Acquires JMS Crane & Rigging

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT Crane & Rigging, Inc. ("TNT" or the "Company") announced today that it has acquired the businesses of JMS Crane & Rigging Co., WM Services Crane & Rigging, Inc., and Big Ray's Equipment Co., LLC, (together referred to as "JMS") headquartered in Billings, Montana. JMS is a full-service mobile crane and heavy haul transportation provider primarily serving the wind, power, petrochemical, and refining markets. Founded by the Mullen family in 2012, and led by Ray Mullen, CEO, and his children John, Bill and Jennifer Mullen, the JMS companies bring a long history of operational excellence and world class service to the crane and rigging industry. They operate over 30 cranes as well as a sizeable fleet of heavy haul trucks and trailers. With this transaction, TNT has now expanded its geographic branch footprint to include Montana and Idaho which provides further strategic positioning to serve the surging demand within the wind power market as well as the refineries in the region.

Michael Appling Jr., CEO of TNT stated, "Our partnership with JMS demonstrates a continued commitment to leadership in the crane and rigging industry and further strengthens our position and market share supporting the nation's wind energy end market. Our management team considers Ray an icon in the crane industry. We welcome him, his family and the JMS employees to the TNT family. We are excited to work together with John, Bill and Jennifer to integrate our businesses and further strengthen our position as an industry leader in the wind market. We look forward to working with this talented team as we continue to grow our combined business and provide tremendous opportunity to our employees while providing world class service to our customers."

Ray and his family will continue in their current roles. Ray commented about the transaction, "TNT is the right partner for JMS at this point in the growth and development of our business. We have been blessed with amazing employees that have made us who we are today. This will allow us to continue to provide superior service to our customers and most importantly expanded opportunities for our employees."

About TNT Crane & Rigging, Inc

Headquartered in Houston, TX and founded in 1985, TNT Crane & Rigging, Inc. is one of the largest crane services providers in North America with leadership positions in core maintenance end markets and geographies. The Company operates through over 40 branches spanning the Gulf Coast, Rockies, and Southeast regions of the U.S., along with Western Canada. TNT's fleet of over 700 cranes are operated by a workforce of 1,600+ skilled employees. TNT serves over 4,000 customers who predominantly operate in the downstream, power, commercial and infrastructure end markets.

For more information, please visit www.tntcrane.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tnt-crane--rigging-acquires-jms-crane--rigging-301415896.html

SOURCE TNT Crane & Rigging, Inc.

