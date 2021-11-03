Bestselling author William Kent Krueger doesn't claim to be a writer: 'I'm a storyteller'

I’ve been reading a couple of books about the 1960s. But it’s not the ‘60s you know, it’s not the highlight reel you see in your head whenever someone just mentions the ‘60s. It’s not Stones and Dylan, astronauts and MLK Jr. It’s the other ‘60s, those less dramatic but jus as influential reels we rarely see. It’s why, after I finished “The Shattering” (Norton, $32), Kevin Boyle’s eagerly anticipated new history, I drove to the 6100 block of West Eddy, on the Northwest Side. Just to peek. It’s a bungalow strip, like a thousand bungalow strips in Chicago. Yet Eddy Street plays the bookends in “The Shattering” for a thoughtful reason: It was spectacularly unspectacular throughout the ‘60s. And it was not unique. Except for one thing: Ed Cahill, an Eddy resident and World War II vet, was so annoyed at seeing American flags flying in tatters or streaked with dirt that, in 1961, he began a July Fourth campaign to nearly blanket Eddy Street in Old Glory.

