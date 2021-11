Are any VMware developers monitoring this forum able to comment on future support for nested hypervisors on systems with Hyper-V (or dependent features like Device Guard)? At the time host VBS support was introduced back in Workstation v15.5.5 my understanding was this feature was missing due to limitations in the Windows Hypervisor Platform API. Is this still the case? Are there any plans to add support and what are the roadblocks to doing so?

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO