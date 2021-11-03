Southwestern College Named 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education

For the fourth time, Bakersfield College has earned statewide recognition for its innovative work to advance student success and completion, as a Champion of Higher Education. On Monday, November 1, The Campaign for College Opportunity announced Bakersfield College will recognized twice during the annual Champions of Higher Education and Equity Champions for Excellence in Transfer celebration on November 16, 2021 at 10:00AM. The first recognition will be as a 2021 Champion of Higher Education for Excellence in regards to exemplary work to ensure strong transfer pathways and the second will be as a 2021 Equity Champion for Excellence in Transfer for Latinx Students. This year marks the 11th anniversary of legislation that established the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT). The Campaign for College Opportunity reports that since its creation, more than 359,000 ADTs have been conferred, supporting hundreds of thousands of California students to reach their academic and career goals. Through a variety of innovative efforts, including the expansion of transfer pathways, the development of the Pathways Program Mapper, and the Early College program, Bakersfield College has made substantial headway in moving the dial closer to statewide goal attainment levels and efficiency. Bakersfield College has seen a sustained increase in degrees awarded since 2014-2015. In fact, the number of Associate Degrees for Transfer that Bakersfield College has awarded has grown tenfold, meaning a thousand percent increase from 2014-2015 (172) to 2020-21 (1,772).

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO