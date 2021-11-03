CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwestern College Named 2021 Equity Champion of Higher Education

By Southwestern College
swccd.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwestern College has been named an Equity Champion of Higher Education by The Campaign for College Opportunity for “exemplary” work in awarding Associate Degrees for Transfer to Black and Latinx students. Southwestern College is one of only six community colleges in California to receive the “Excellence in Transfer” distinction for both...

