Battlefield 2042 launches in less than a month, and yet we haven’t really seen much of the game’s promised 13 launch maps. Yes, we’re now very familiar with the Orbital map thanks to the beta, but what about the rest of them? Well, in a new trailer dropped just minutes ago, EA and DICE provided a first peek at three additional maps. Renewal takes place in India and looks to be an interesting mix of outdoor and indoor environments, Breakaway takes place in Antarctica and is appropriately chilly looking, and Discarded is a muddy, rusty industrial wasteland situated in India. You can check out footage of the three maps for yourself, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO