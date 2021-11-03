Senator’s Facebook post to ‘fix bayonets’ criticized

HARRISBURG – As mandates continue to be imposed under the auspices of addressing COVID-19, the PA Senate Health & Human Services Committee approved legislation that prohibits state and local governments from mandating an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Senate Bill 471, called the “Medical Freedom Act,” states an individual in PA may not be discriminated against, denied services, or denied medical care for refusal to accept a COVID-19 vaccination. It also states that all employers would be prohibited from taking any adverse employment action against an individual who declines a COVID-19 vaccination. Businesses likewise would be prohibited from discriminating against unvaccinated individuals such as denying entrance, service, or the ability to purchase goods or receive medical care because of a refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO