Senator’s Facebook post to ‘fix bayonets’ criticized

By Nov 3, 2021
Guernsey Gazette
GILLETTE — A Facebook post made Friday by a Campbell County legislator calls into question where the line is between figurative and literal language amid a politically polarized national and state climate. Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, in a Friday Facebook post wrote:. “So one of our school districts arrest...

Senate Committee Bans PA COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

HARRISBURG – As mandates continue to be imposed under the auspices of addressing COVID-19, the PA Senate Health & Human Services Committee approved legislation that prohibits state and local governments from mandating an individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Senate Bill 471, called the “Medical Freedom Act,” states an individual in PA may not be discriminated against, denied services, or denied medical care for refusal to accept a COVID-19 vaccination. It also states that all employers would be prohibited from taking any adverse employment action against an individual who declines a COVID-19 vaccination. Businesses likewise would be prohibited from discriminating against unvaccinated individuals such as denying entrance, service, or the ability to purchase goods or receive medical care because of a refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
Dissident Republicans must leave the GOP unless they want to enable it

News reports suggest that House Republicans might strip 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill of their committee assignments. Shocking? Not so much. Meanwhile, in criticizing the legislative redistricting plan from Illinois Democrats that leaves him out in the cold, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told Rolling Stone:...
Rep. Ilhan Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, after tensions among Democrats continued around the party's efforts on a separate $1.85 trillion spending plan. Despite the defections of Omar and the other five progressive Democrats called "The Squad," the bipartisan infrastructure package passed...
What’s next for Democrats’ $1.85 trillion Build Back Better bill after infrastructure passed

The House has sent a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. But congressional Democrats still have more work to do in the coming weeks and months to deliver the other half of Biden’s first-year legislative agenda, the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act that covers a number of social spending provisions.
Three reasons Congress finally passed an infrastructure bill

Infrastructure week, finally! Both chambers of Congress have passed a bipartisan infrastructure deal (known to many around D.C. as BIF) to provide a trillion dollars over the next five years to fix crumbling roads and bridges, expand access to broadband, and invest in clean energy, transit and other public works. President Biden signs the bill into law this week, and his administration will go on the road to sell it to the public.
Tennessee senator blasts Facebook rebrand on Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's senior United States senator is blasting Facebook's rebrand into the name "Meta." Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday his company is rebranding itself in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future. Zuckerberg calls it the "metaverse." Sen. Marsha Blackburn slammed the social...
McCortney appointed to top leadership post in Senate

Sen. Greg McCortney has been chosen to serve as majority floor leader, the second-highest ranking leadership position in the Senate. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, announced Wednesday that McCortney, R-Ada, will immediately take over the responsibilities and duties of Senate majority floor leader. “Throughout his time in...
A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
