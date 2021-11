In his mid-week press conference, Tua Tagovailoa spoke openly with reporters about the recent tragedy that has struck, not only the NFL, but Bama nation as a whole. Asked to comment on the recent fatal accident involving former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III, Tagovailoa said, "That's tough. Obviously my heart goes out to the families that have been affected by the choices and decisions," Tagovailoa continued, holding back tears, "But my heart also goes out to Henry and his family. Obviously it wasn't the right decision he made at that time. I know he wishes he could have it back, but when I heard the news, that was tough for me."

