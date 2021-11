A University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics expert says kids ages five to 11 could start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next week. UIHC Chief Pharmacy Officer, Michael Brownlee, says with one FDA panel signing off on Pfizer vaccines for kids there’s is one more approval needed. He says once the CDC advisory group on immunization practices signs off on the advisory from the FDA, things can proceed. Brownlee says the advisory group will meet on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO