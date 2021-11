For the second time this week, someone has driven their vehicle has into a Billings business. According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 1:44 pm MDT on Wednesday (11/3), a male driver in his 20's apparently "blacked out and left the roadway" behind the Residence Inn by Mariott and crashed through a fence and into the side of Selby's located at 2595 Enterprise Drive.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO