Reds Acquire Infielder Nick Quintana From Tigers For Catcher Tucker Barnhart

By Misty Phillips
 6 days ago

Cincinnati Reds Vice President, General Manager Nick Krall today announced the acquisition of minor league infielder Nick Quintana from the Detroit Tigers for catcher Tucker Barnhart. Quintana, 24, was selected out...

FanSided

Brewers: MLB Insider Picks Milwaukee To Land Rival Free Agent Slugger

It wouldn’t be an MLB season without free agency rumors before the World Series even starts. Although the Brewers being brought up this early is unusual. Jon Heyman over at MLB network appeared on a segment where he broke down where 13 free agents might end up. The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned in that list.
FanSided

Yankees: Does Tucker Barnhart trade mean Gary Sanchez is staying?

The New York Yankees won’t be able to get Tucker Barnhart. Does that mean Gary Sanchez will be around for a little while longer?. With the Detroit Tigers acquiring former Gold Glove winning catcher Tucker Barnhart from the Cincinnati Reds, the New York Yankees might be forced to trust Gary Sanchez behind the plate for the foreseeable future.
FOX Sports

Reds trade veteran C Tucker Barnhart to Tigers for prospect

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds traded veteran Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for infield prospect Nick Quintana. Barnhart, a 31-year-old left-handed hitter and reliable backstop, leaves Cincinnati after eight years. In the last six seasons, he led the Reds in starts behind the plate and innings caught, winning NL Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.
Cincinnati Reds deal Tucker Barnhart, and the offseason speculation begins

Just hours after we woke up from the end of the 2021 Major League Baseball finale and the victory of the Atlanta Braves over the Houston Astros in the World Series, the Cincinnati Reds were back in the news. With the first big domino of the offseason, the Reds flipped...
FanSided

Detroit Tigers take advantage of Cincinnati Reds with Barnhart trade

The Cincinnati Reds were looking to lower their payroll for the 2022 season. The Detroit Tigers were looking to upgrade at catcher and they pounced on Cincinnati’s money-conscious mindset to open the offseason and acquire two-time Gold Glove winner Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart was sent from Cincinnati, the team that drafted...
FanSided

Detroit Tigers 2021 season grades for catchers and infielders

The Detroit Tigers‘ 2021 season has come to an end with a lot more positives than expected for the fanbase. A final record of 77-85 definitely did not feel in the cards after a 9-24 start or after Matthew Boyd, AND Spencer Turnbull went down for the season. However, the...
redlegnation.com

The Reds, Tucker Barnhart, and the decisions to be made

Tucker Barnhart will spend the next week awaiting a phone call (unless he’s already gotten it, of course). On the other end will be someone in the Cincinnati Reds front office and they will have some rather important news for him. The Reds hold a $7,500,000 option on Barnhart that they can pick up for the 2022 season. If they choose not to pick it up then Barnhart will get a $500,000 buyout and he will become a free agent.
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/4/21: Buster Posey, Tucker Barnhart, and Dusty Baker

Hello everyone! With the offseason underway, we’ve got a whole bunch of news to get to. Here’s what’s happening in baseball. I’m sure there’s no reason that Mark Canha would be in Seattle on a dreary November day. Around the league... Corey Seager reportedly turned down an extension offer from...
clevelandstar.com

Report: OF Nick Castellanos opts out of Reds contract

Outfielder Nick Castellanos opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and is now a free agent, The Athletic reported Thursday. The 2021 All-Star batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs in 138 games last season. Castellanos, 29, had two years and $32 million remaining on a four-year,...
Detroit Free Press

What will Detroit Tigers get from Tucker Barnhart? Just ask Reds' Tyler Stephenson

Newly acquired Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is mostly recognized for winning a pair of Gold Glove awards with the Cincinnati Reds. The 30-year-old was the best defensive catcher available this winter, and instead of waiting to bid on him in free agency, Tigers general manager Al Avila jumped at an opportunity to make a trade. He completed the deal Wednesday, sending minor-league infielder (and 2019 second-round pick) Nick Quintana to the Reds and picking up Barnhart's option for 2022.
Detroit Free Press

New Detroit Tigers C Tucker Barnhart: Known for golden glove and packing a punch

Welcome to the better side of the Ohio-Michigan divide, Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart, a 30-year-old catcher, was traded Wednesday to the Detroit Tigers from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor-league infielder Nick Quintana. He won the 2020 Gold Glove, his second, and figures into platoon split with at least one other catcher.
Reds trade Barnhart to Tigers for minor leaguer

The Cincinnati Reds traded catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday for minor league third baseman Nick Quintana. “Trading Tucker was a very difficult decision,” Reds General Manager Nick Krall said in a press release. “Having been drafted and developed by the Reds, our entire organization has a connection to him, and our fans love him,” Krall said. “But going into 2022, we must align our payroll to our resources and continue focusing on scouting and developing young talent from within our system. We are grateful for Tucker’s contributions on the field and in the communities throughout Reds Country. He will be missed.”
blogredmachine.com

3 veterans who could replace Tucker Barnhart as the Reds backup catcher

3. The Reds could sign Stephen Vogt. Stephen Vogt's All-Star seasons are long behind him, but the 36-year-old is still at it. Vogt spent last season split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Atlanta Braves. Vogt's offensive production has tailed off the last two seasons. After posting an OPS of...
Bless You Boys

Tucker Barnhart trade highlights two teams moving in opposite directions

As the Detroit Tigers 2021 season came to an end, general manager Al Avila made it plain that the club was going to try and contend for a playoff spot next season. Wednesday’s trade for catcher Cincinnati Reds’ catcher Tucker Barnhart was a quick strike that signaled to any lingering doubters that this isn’t going to be another lukewarm offseason. Arguably, Barnhart was the single player they needed most this offseason, and they immediately did what it took to land him.
