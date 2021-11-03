Reds Acquire Infielder Nick Quintana From Tigers For Catcher Tucker Barnhart

Tucker Barnhart will spend the next week awaiting a phone call (unless he’s already gotten it, of course). On the other end will be someone in the Cincinnati Reds front office and they will have some rather important news for him. The Reds hold a $7,500,000 option on Barnhart that they can pick up for the 2022 season. If they choose not to pick it up then Barnhart will get a $500,000 buyout and he will become a free agent.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO