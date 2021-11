Edina-based Abbey’s Hope Charitable Foundation was looking for ways to brighten up the spooky season for kids at the Children’s Minnesota hospital. And after a quick call to the health center, Alison Petri, program manager of Abbey’s Hope, found one. Ahead of Halloween night, she, her son and Katey Taylor, president and founder of Abbey’s Hope, brought Halloween treats to the hospital after hearing the center would not have an official celebration this year for the kids.

EDINA, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO