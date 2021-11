LENOIR — The East Lincoln boys soccer team scored both of its goals in the first half and held off a second-half comeback attempt by Hibriten to end the Panthers’ season by a 2-1 final in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Thursday. The 16th-seeded Mustangs moved to 13-8-2, while top-seeded Hibriten completes the season at 18-2. East Lincoln received goals from Jackson Thrap and Helmut Rojas, while Landon Graden and Aidan Morrison recorded assists for the Mustangs. On the other side, the Panthers’ only goal came from Johnny Pineda, his 19th of the season to finish third on the team.

LENOIR, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO