Zion Williamson is trying to defy history, but precedent is challenging the start to his NBA career. In the NBA's database of official heights and weights over the past 25 years, only four other players have been listed shorter than 6-foot-10 and heavier than 280 pounds: Glen Davis, Robert Traylor, Jahidi White and Oliver Miller. The 6-foot-6 Williamson is shorter than all of them by three inches. He is also lightyears more athletic and explosive, which opens the floor to debate about whether his usage may actually put him at greater injury risk than those four players who battled against their weight during NBA careers cut short.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO