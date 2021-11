When Jenna Coleman appears on-screen for our Zoom call she is all smiles and profuse apologies - her internet connection dropped out and she has just reappeared. The Blackpool-born actor is fresh from her first major dose of Netflix fame. The Serpent - an eight-part series centred on 1970s French serial killer Charles Sobhraj and his French-Canadian partner Marie-Andrée Leclerc - first aired on BBC1 in January and became an even bigger hit when it was made available to Netflix subscribers back in April. For those who have already binge-watched The Serpent and are on the lookout for another Coleman fix, rejoice. Jenna is back on television as the star of the Boots Christmas 2021 campaign - scroll down to watch it in full and just see if it doesn't spark in you the first stirrings of festive cheer. Jenna will also be making a return to Netflix as Johanna Constantine in the hotly anticipated comic-inspired series The Sandman, opposite Tom Sturridge. Jenna is bound to secrecy on this one but if the hype is any indication, it's set to be worth a watch. Jenna is more than happy to fill me in everything from her previous roles to her beauty favourites though, so as her window cleaners get to work outside - rather entertainingly they set up shop just as the interview starts and remain with us throughout - we get talking.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO