CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday, November the 3rd

By Jay Martin
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvercast skies have kept our temperatures cool. Wednesday overcast and rain makes it a cool...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rain AND snow in forecast

We have both rain and snow in the upcoming forecast. A line of rain showers will move through out ahead of a cold front that will cool us off for awhile. Expect about 3/4" to 1" of rain from these showers. The line will be moving slowly, and there will be some downpours within these showers at times. Some communities could eclipse the 1" mark.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst#Klst Evening Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 40s area wide. On Tuesday expect to see sunny skies w/highs in the mid 70s. We will see an increase of clouds on Wednesday and then rain chances on Veterans Day. Right now the rain chances will be spotty on Thursday, but there will be a chances so outdoor plans will need to watch how this unfolds. Cooler and sunny weather returns for the weekend ahead. where highs will drop into the 60s and lows in the 40s.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

It will get a little warmer through the middle of the week and then a front arrives by late Wednesday and into early Thursday. There will be a brief chance for rain early on Veterans Day, but the rest of the week and weekend will be dry.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Temperatures Will Continue to Fall This Week

It’ll be a seasonally chilly night ahead with lows down into the 20s for most and light winds. Expect above-average temperatures tomorrow as daytime highs climb into the upper 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, a strong upper-level system will approach the area, increasing cloud cover across the state through the day tomorrow. Precipitation chances will increase quickly late tomorrow night and will stick around through Wednesday morning. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain, although some changeover to snow will be possible across our northern counties as colder air wraps in. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon, but colder air arrives around the backside of the system Thursday, pushing down daytime highs back into the 30s. In addition, snow showers and strong winds will develop, with perhaps the first accumulating snow areawide possible. Temperatures will remain cold Friday but will modify slightly this weekend with more chances for rain and snow Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Great November Day

Hi Everyone!    A great day. No make that another great November day. The easiest way to describe today would be to cut and paste the look and vibe of yesterday on today. And we will do it again tomorrow too. Sunny, mild, and calm.   Our forecast high this day is 71°.( The average daytime high is 60°.)  But the bigger afternoon story, I think, will be temperatures staying in the upper 60’s for many hours. Evening temperatures should still be in the low mid 60’s. A fine dinnertime forecast for grilling and chilling. #mdwx We will cool down Saturday and will into next week. The point here is to enjoy this weather 1000% while we have it. pic.twitter.com/8rLomX3zUc — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 9, 2021   Overnight we stay mild, again, in the mid 40’s. (The average overnight low temperature is 38°.)   It looks like rain will enter the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night and linger well into Friday midday. Then look for a cooler and breezy weekend with daytime highs falling back into the upper, the mid then lower 50’s over the weekend and into next week.   Today will be a great day to be outside. Make it so!        Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Highs About 10 Degrees Cooler Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thanks to a cold front, highs on Tuesday will be about ten degrees cooler than Monday in the mid-50s. A few light showers will be possible on Tuesday with a breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain increasing late in the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of a strong storm system. Windy and wet Thursday with an 80 percent chance of showers and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour. Highs on Thursday will...
CHICAGO, IL
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, November 9th

For the rest of our day, we will continue to see a decrease in clouds across the region, giving us a bit more sunshine for the last part of the day. Temperatures will increase to the low to mid 70s for highs, which is a slight bit cooler than yesterday’s highs in the region. Winds will be coming from the south, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour periodically for the rest of the day. Later in the evening, we can expect to have an increase in clouds once again. Lows will only drop to the 50s and winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Getting into the middle of the week, we are looking to have a cloudy start to the day, with some scattered showers expected to develop as we head to work and school in the morning. Sunny skies will be back in the area for the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 70s once again. Winds will be coming from the south and southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will be back for Friday this week, where we will only reach the 60s for highs. Thursday is Veteran’s Day, and we are looking at plenty of sunshine for the region. Highs in the 70s. This weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds, which will continue into next week Monday. Temperatures will also be in the 60s and 70s for the next several days as well.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy