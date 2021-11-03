GaDOE names Office of Rural Education and Innovation after Dr. Butch Mosely

First Children’s Finance has chosen New Ulm to participate in their Rural Child Care Innovation Program (RCCIP). Child care is an economic driver for rural communities across the United States, but many communities, including New Ulm, are facing shortages of high-quality child care. RCCIP is a community engagement process designed to address the challenges of child care in rural America. New Ulm was among the five MN communities selected to participate. If employees can’t find quality child care they won’t move to our community and fill jobs, or they may be forced to stay at home to care for their children and remain out of the workforce. It is a growing issue for attracting and retaining young families to our community. This program will work with local child care providers and community members to find a community-based, right-sized solution. Additional information will be released as the program developments. For more information, please contact Heather Bregel at (507) 233-2107. The Rural Child Care Innovation Program invites you to complete the following survey(s): Child Care Center Director Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCCNewUlm, Family Child Care Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FCCNewUlm, Employer Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EmployerNewUlm Parent Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ParentNewUlm.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO