GaDOE names Office of Rural Education and Innovation after Dr. Butch Mosely

By Staff Reports
Post-Searchlight
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Department of Education’s new office to support rural schools and districts will now be known as the Dr. David “Butch” Mosely Office of Rural Education and Innovation, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced. Dr. David C. Mosely – known as “Butch” to his friends and colleagues –...

