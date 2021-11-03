John Parker

Veterans Day is a day to honor all U.S. veterans, both living and deceased. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and the Yucaipa-Calimesa Veterans and Memorial Day Committee is holding a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Yucaipa Community Park to honor the armed forces. “As chair of the committee for several years, we, along with the American Legion and VFW, are dedicated to honoring veterans,” said Linda Molina. “This Veterans Day, we are recognizing first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9-11. We should never forget our veterans. It’s important for our youth to acknowledge veterans of all conflicts. We always want to honor our veterans. Our committee is dedicated to that end.” The program will feature local Navy veteran George Sardeson as Master of Ceremonies. The theme for 2021 is “Always Remember,” 20 years since 9-11. There will be a special fly-over of a 1943 PT-19A by Len Ingalls of Redlands. Deacon Peter Bond will perform the Invocation and Benediction this year. The program will feature live music and two special performances by local artists, including Tricia Riley and Dave Ambrose. Summerwind Trails student Angelika Sarmiento will sing “God Bless America.” The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District Symphonic Band and Choir will perform several musical numbers. Cynthia Porras of the American Legion and Catherine Woodman of Veterans of Foreign Wars will place the wreath. The keynote speaker will be San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to thank all of our active service members that serve our country every day, not just on Veterans Day,” said Rowe. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for seating in the outdoor amphitheater. Yucaipa Community Park is located at 34900 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa.

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO