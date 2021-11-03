CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Parker

 6 days ago

John Parker died Oct. 23, 2021, from pneumonia complications. John was born Aug. 28, 1952, in Yuma, Ariz. He lived most...

The Independent

Daniel Robinson: Human remains found in Arizona desert during search for missing geologist

Human remains have been found during the search for a geologist who left a worksite in the desert in Arizona four months ago, but his father has said that the bones discovered aren’t those of his missing son. The Buckeye Police Department has confirmed that the remains found by the volunteers searching for 24-year-old Daniel Robinson were human. A DNA test will be performed to identify the bones. Police also said that evidence found near the remains suggested that the bones may not be Mr Robinson’s. David Robinson, the father of the missing geologist, tweeted on Sunday: “Saturday, November...
SCIENCE
Winchester News Gazette

Tangled Twine Co to Open in Parker City

Kerri Swingley grew up on a farm East of Selma. After graduating from Wapahani High School, she studied agriculture at Purdue and worked as an agronomist in Southern Michigan for three years. Soon she will be opening her shop “Tangled Twine Co” in Parker City on Highway 32 in the former site of the Parker Veterinary Office.
PARKER CITY, IN
jacksonvillereview.com

A Season to Be Thankful – by Whitman Parker

All of a sudden, November is here and we find ourselves at the beginning of the holiday season—a good time to take stock of how grateful we are for our community and the positive lifestyle it offers. Every day here in Jacksonville, we are the recipients of gifts from volunteers—the ones who make our town come to life—think Historic Cemetery, Beekman House & Bank, Woodland & Forest Park Trails, Community Center, Art Presence…and so much more. I can’t think of a better time than Thanksgiving to remember this.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
townofblackmountain.org

Police Chief Steve Parker

We invite each of you to join us for an informal meet and greet on Tuesday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. in Town Square. Please come get to know our new Chief, and welcome him to our community! RSVP by emailing townclerk@tobm.org.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
newsmirror.net

Veterans Day is Nov. 11

Veterans Day is a day to honor all U.S. veterans, both living and deceased. Veterans Day is  Nov. 11, and the Yucaipa-Calimesa Veterans and Memorial Day Committee is holding a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Yucaipa Community Park to honor the armed forces. “As chair of the committee for several years, we, along with the American Legion and VFW, are dedicated to honoring veterans,”  said Linda Molina. “This Veterans Day, we are recognizing first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9-11. We should never forget our veterans. It’s important for our youth to acknowledge veterans of all conflicts. We always want to honor our veterans. Our committee is dedicated to that end.” The program will feature local Navy veteran George Sardeson as Master of Ceremonies. The theme for 2021 is “Always Remember,” 20 years since 9-11. There will be a special fly-over of a 1943 PT-19A by Len Ingalls of Redlands. Deacon Peter Bond will perform the Invocation and Benediction this year. The program will feature live music and two special performances by local artists, including Tricia Riley and Dave Ambrose. Summerwind Trails student Angelika Sarmiento will sing “God Bless America.” The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District Symphonic Band and Choir will perform several musical numbers. Cynthia Porras of the American Legion and Catherine Woodman of Veterans of Foreign Wars will place the wreath. The keynote speaker will be San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to thank all of our active service members that serve our country every day, not just on Veterans Day,” said Rowe. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for seating in the outdoor amphitheater. Yucaipa Community Park is located at 34900 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa.
YUCAIPA, CA
CBS Denver

Beloved Colorado Paramedic Mark Smith Dies Of COVID-19

(CBS4) – Platte Valley Ambulance Service announced in a Facebook post Monday beloved Paramedic Battalion Chief Mark Smith died of COVID-19 over the weekend. According to the post, Smith was a valued “brother, teacher, mentor, coach and role model” who served with Platte Valley for 14 years and served for 30 years total in his career. Smith also served with REED Ambulance, Rural Metro Ambulance and as a dispatcher for Adams County Communications prior to joining Platte Valley. Smith died early Sunday morning in what Platte Valley called a “fierce battle with COVID.” “Mark will be missed by all including his co-responders from surrounding Fire, EMS and Police agencies,” Platte valley shared in its post. “Being a part of the Platte family for as long as he has been, he has made countless friends and has touched many, many lives. His entire Platte family are grieving his loss, a loss that will be felt for a long time. ” Platte Valley said Smith’s memorial services will be provided once arrangements have been made.
COLORADO STATE
blountcountian.com

Sue Parker Trammel

SUE PARKER TRAMMEL died peacefully at her home on Nov. 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband James Preston Trammel; her son J. Carlton Parker Jr., his wife Kelly, and her children Will and Ella; her three granddaughters Bailey Sue and her husband Erik, Parker Kathleen, Taylor Lee, and their aunt Kitty Parker; her […]
OBITUARIES

