The best move Manchester United made in the summer was to keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester City’s clutches. The 36-year-old superstar is papering over the cracks for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side but had he gone to the Etihad then the gap between the teams might be even wider.The clubs meet in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford tomorrow and Pep Guardiola will get a close-up look at what he missed out on in August. Even at his advanced age Ronaldo can score goals. He has struck nine times since his return to the northwest.Guardiola was frustrated in his pursuit...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO