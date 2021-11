CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - People in Laramie County have been receiving phone calls from somebody claiming to be Lieutenant Johnson or another person affiliated with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. When the call has been answered, people are told they need to update their information so they can be served a jury summons. If they refuse to give their information, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

