Virginia State

The Untold Story Of Wild West Gunfighter ‘Texas Jack’ Vermillion

By Morgan Dunn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn John Wilson Vermillion, “Texas Jack” rode with Wyatt Earp on the legendary lawman's Vendetta Ride of 1882 — and became one of the most fearsome gunfighters of the Old West. No one knows for sure how John Wilson Vermillion became “Texas Jack,” a famed gunfighter who gained lasting...

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
How The Bloody Lincoln County War Turned Billy The Kid Into An Iconic Outlaw

New Mexico's Lincoln County War only lasted a few short months in 1878, but this deadly clash between ranchers became one of the defining events of the Wild West. The Civil War had barely ended before new fighting broke out on the frontier. But the Lincoln County War in New Mexico wasn’t your average war. Instead, it was an all-out gunfight between rival general stores and cattle ranchers. And it made a household name of Billy the Kid.
‘Viva Texas Rivers!’ Celebrates Texas’ Storied Waterways

To know the geography of Texas, you must know its rivers. The book Viva Texas Rivers! Adventures, Misadventures, and Glimpses of Nirvana along Our Storied Waterways may be the most comprehensive effort to date to capture the charms, mythologies, and challenges of the state’s rivers in one volume. Published by Texas A&M University Press, the book is a glide down more than 28 waterways with more than 70 writers, mostly Texans, as your guides. The compilation explores the muck as well as the transcendence of Texas rivers and includes pieces by songwriters T-Bone Walker and Butch Hancock, poets Naomi Shihab Nye and Carmen Tafolla, nonfiction writers S.C. Gwynne and John Graves, and novelists Attica Locke and Joe R. Lansdale. Two Texas Highways stories are also featured—Michael Barnes and Joe Starr’s “In Search of Half-Forgotten Rivers” (July 2020) and my story on the Guadalupe, “A Return to the River” (July 2018).
Fareeha Arshad

Believe It or Not: The Wild West Was Not As ‘Wild’ as You Think

It’s strange how fiction has romanticized reality. It’s everywhere. We often get so engrossed in fiction that it becomes a new reality for us: a reality entirely different from the truth. As a result, we tend to have this twisted belief that what we have in our heads is correct, while everything else is not.
Telling the Story of Oak Cliff, Texas Without Words

On November 9, 2021, the Dallas Police Department in conjunction with the Oak Cliff Cultural Center and the Dallas Public Library unveiled a mural at the Hampton-Illinois Public Library that tells the story and history of Oak Cliff. This was a collective effort between the artist, Fred Villanueva, and the children of the community. Mr. Villanueva personified his idea by drawing the outline of the moral and having the children paint it using the concept of color or paint by numbers.
