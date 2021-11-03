Buessing, Zarybnicky earn All-State after 1A race

Getting to the 1A state cross country meet was easier to do as a member of a team instead of individually at Saturday’s regional at Centralia Lake. The only individuals to qualify from the area were Michelle Zarybnicky, Hanover, who was seventh in 22:06.91, and Grady Buessing, Axtell, was third in the boys’ race in 17:41. The Axtell girls’ team qualified with a fourth-place finish but was only three points ahead of fifth-place Clifton-Clyde. The top 10 runners and top four teams qualified for state.
