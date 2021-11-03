CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buessing, Zarybnicky earn All-State after 1A race

marysvilleonline.net
 7 days ago

Grady Buessing dropped 18 seconds from his personal-best...

www.marysvilleonline.net

southernminn.com

Owatonna's Benjamin Bangs earns 2nd team All-State honors in junior season

After a terrific junior season, Owatonna attacker Benjamin Bangs was named to the 2021 Soccer Coaches Association Class AAA Second Team All-State. With his Second Team All-State honor, Bangs became the second ever Huskie in over 22 years to earn an all-state honor as a junior. The only other junior to accomplish this was Jouvanny Santibanez in the 2007 season.
OWATONNA, MN
ankenyfanatic.com

Reynolds earns repeat all-tournament honors after leading Ankeny to semifinals

Ankeny volleyball standout Ava Reynolds has been named to the Class 5A all-tournament team for the second straight year. Reynolds had 19 kills, 11 digs and four blocks in the Hawkettes’ loss to eventual champion Pleasant Valley in Wednesday’s semifinals at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. On Monday, she pounded 27 kills as Ankeny rallied for a five-set victory over CIML rival Urbandale in the quarterfinals.
ANKENY, IA
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
beloitcall.com

Lundine earns 3A All-State CC honors

WAMEGO – The 3A and 4A State championship Cross-Country meet were held at the Wamego Country Club this past Saturday under beautiful fall weather conditions. This was the second year in a row that Wamego has hosted the 3A competition, which had been held multiple years at the Rim rock ...
WAMEGO, KS
skyhinews.com

Two Mustangs earn slots in state cross country race

West Grand cross country runners Allura Luna and Brayden James both qualified for the Class 2A State Cross Country Championship with stellar performances in the regional race on Oct. 22 at Confluence Park in Delta. At regionals, Luna finished seventh overall at 21 minutes, 12 seconds, which was good enough...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
marysvilleonline.net

Axtell qualifies girls, Buessing for 1A state race

Getting to the 1A state cross country meet was easier to do as a member of a team instead of individually at Saturday’s regional at Centralia Lake. The only individuals to qualify from the area were Michelle Zarybnicky, Hanover, who was seventh in 22:06.91, and Grady Buessing, Axtell, was third in the boys’ race in 17:41. The Axtell girls’ team qualified with a fourth-place finish but was only three points ahead of fifth-place Clifton-Clyde. The top 10 runners and top four teams qualified for state.
CENTRALIA, KS
pelicanrapidspress.com

Sebastian Centeno, Mohamed Ahmed earn All-State honors

Sebastian Centeno became only the second Viking in program history to make the All-State 1st team. Centeno’s 23 goals and 15 assists make him the all-time leader in both categories for a single season for the Vikings’ program. He finishes 3rd all-time for goals scored in a career with 29 and 2nd all-time with 24 assists.
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Boys XC has best finish in school history, Rylee Dunkin earns All-State for third time

The Pella Christian boys team, girls individuals Jaclyn Holmes and Joslyn Terpstra, and Twin Cedars Rylee Dunkin competed at the State Cross Country Meet on Saturday. The Eagles boys cross country team came into the meet ranked 11th and well outperformed their ranking with a 5th place finish, which is the best finish in program history. Eagles senior Brant VanderHart said it was a great feeling reaching new heights for the program.
PELLA, IA
leadvilleherald

Leadville Racing earns second in states

Leadville Racing, the Lake County High School mountain bike team, wrapped up the season last weekend with the state championships. The team qualified eight riders for the championships. States is a two-day competition with freshman and junior varsity (JV) racing on Saturday and sophomore and varsity racing on Sunday. First...
LEADVILLE, CO
ballstatesports.com

Machan earns All-MAC honors as Ball State competes at conference championship

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Elka Machan earned First Team All-Mid-American Conference honors after leading the Ball State cross country team Saturday afternoon at the MAC Championship at Eagle Crest Golf Club. Machan finished fourth with a personal-best 6k time of 20:46.9. It marked the second consecutive fourth-place finish by the sophomore...
YPSILANTI, MI
kmaland.com

Iowa Class 1A State Playoffs (10/29): Underwood moves back to state quarterfinals

(KMAland) -- Underwood advanced back to the state quarterfinals with a dominant win over Western Christian on Friday in 1A action. Alex Ravlin passed for 187 yards and three touchdowns to lift Underwood to their 10th straight win. Chase Ryan had 96 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns, and Joey Anderson rushed for 214 yards and two scores of his own.
IOWA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Heritage Christian Academy Wins AISA 1A State Volleyball Championship

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by the Lawson State Community College, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Health Department, and Jefferson County Sheriff's Department & Sheriff Mark Pettway. Article and Photos Submitted by Heritage Christian Academy : Photos By Bryan Sanford. The Lady Eagles volleyball team from Heritage Christian...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
kmvt

Raft River’s Black wins 1A cross country state title

EAGLE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last year, the Raft River girls cross country team swept the podium at the state championships. Allie Black finished in third. This year, she crossed the finish line first. With a time of 19:20.7, Black won the race by over 16 seconds. Black said her experience...
TWIN FALLS, ID

