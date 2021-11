On the Thursday Morning Show, Jeff Sundin joins Scott Hall and Heidi Holtan for Early Bird Fishing Guide. Though most everyone is getting ready for deer hunting Jeff reminds us that the fish are still biting. He gives us tips on shore fishing, where to go and lures to use. Jeff tells us that the fish are still biting on Lake of the Woods and on Rainy River. He also reminds us that now is a great time to get out on the lakes and scout for your ice fishing spots!

