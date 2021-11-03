DNR Urges Hunters to Make a Plan for Processing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork last week, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were above normal across the state. The southern two tiers of counties received significant rain, while the rest of the state received less than an inch. Harvest continues ahead of normal for both corn and soybeans. Most areas reported manure application. Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 15% short, 78% adequate and 4% surplus. 61% of corn for grain was harvested, three days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average. The corn moisture content was reported at 19%.
