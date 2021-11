A pastor in Jamaica who was embroiled in a controversial suspected ritual killing where some individuals were believed to be human sacrifices has died in a police car crash. The Jamaica Observer reported that Kevin O. Smith, pastor for the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, died while being transported by the police along the Bog Walk bypass in St Catherine. A policeman also died while two other cops were critically injured in the collision that took place at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO