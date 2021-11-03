CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study among Syrian refugees suggests mothers’ post-traumatic stress impacts children’s emotional processing abilities

By Beth Ellwood
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science explored the mental health of Syrian refugee families living in Turkish communities. The researchers found that mothers with greater post-traumatic stress had children with worse emotional processing abilities, suggesting that a mother’s post-traumatic stress can negatively impact her children’s social cognitive...

