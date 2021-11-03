Study among Syrian refugees suggests mothers’ post-traumatic stress impacts children’s emotional processing abilities

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021-- Parents, educators, and administrators this week have fielded questions from children concerned about the recent oil spill killing fish and birds. The concerns come at a time when some educators see changes in children back in the classroom after two grades at home from COVID-19. Parenting experts today in Orange County stressed the need for positive parenting that is proven to help a child’s ‘emotional wellbeing and resilience.’ The Positive Parenting Program can be accessed by parents at www.triplep.online/oc and is free to all OC parents.

