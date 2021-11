Goal: Crack down on the methods used in administering drugs in our fisheries. Farm-raised fish accounts for well over 50% of all seafood consumed by humans, and the lack of regulations and oversight is appalling. The FDA has approved at least 16 drugs, including but not limited to antibiotics, pesticides, and anti-parasitics, for use in farm-raised fish intended for human consumption. Among these are antibiotics such as Amoxicillin. This, along with the fact that the FDA is fully aware of farmers’ use of unapproved drugs, raises many concerns in regards to public health.

