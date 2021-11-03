Ahn Bo-hyun, Jo Boa team up for tvN’s Military Inspector Doberman

Online streaming platform Coupang Play hasn’t been a player yet but it’s clear it’s investing in the streaming K-drama market and the biggest offer to date will be next month’s legal drama One Ordinary Day (original title That Night). This drama looks and conceptually sounds high brow, based on the BBC series Criminal Justice and of course going from intense and gritty right off the bat. Casting Kim Soo Hyun will bring in the broader public interest and it’s a good thing, he’s a phenomenal actor and I say this because he’s never shied away from challenges. He’s eschewed playing the romantic male lead only doing so once with You From Another Star but he’s usually doing projects that let’s him flex his character quirks. Take Dream High or Producers to It’s Okay to Not be Okay, it’s not the traditional rich, handsome, smart role and he seems to have such an eye for projects. That’s why picking this drama bodes well for the quality and of course it’s got an additional boost with the other male lead Cha Seung Won who has disappeared so far into character he’s neither the smexy Ahjusshi or Chajumma that we all know and love. He looks so beaten down and weathered, if both male leads bring their A-game this drama is going to be LIT.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO