CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ahn Bo-hyun, Jo Boa team up for tvN’s Military Inspector Doberman

By tineybeanie
dramabeans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhn Bo-hyun is making a rapid comeback after Yumi’s Cells with tvN’s upcoming drama Military Prosecutor Doberman. He’s starring alongside Jo Boa (Tale of the Nine Tailed), Oh Yeon-soo (Criminal Minds), Kim Young-min (Private Lives), and Kim Woo-seok (Voice 4). Military Prosecutor Doberman is about the partnership that...

www.dramabeans.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun’s Date Takes Unexpected Turn For The Worse In “Yumi’s Cells”

Get ready for a sweet date to turn sour on the next episode of “Yumi’s Cells”!. On the previous episode of the drama, Goo Woong (played by Ahn Bo Hyun) began to feel insecure about his living situation. For the sake of his pride, he decided to tell Yumi (Kim Go Eun) that he planned to move out of her apartment, which left her feeling shocked and heartbroken as she wondered if his sudden decision was because she had broached the subject of marriage.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Yo Han, Cho Yi Hyun, Chu Young Woo, And Hwang Bo Reum Byeol Take On Their Dreams In “School 2021” Posters

Character posters have been released for the upcoming drama “School 2021”!. “School 2021” will tell the story of four 18-year-old students navigating their way through dreams, friendships, opportunities, and everything in between. The newly released posters help paint the picture by highlighting the characters leading the narrative. WEi’s Kim Yo...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun Meet Up Again After Time Apart In “Yumi’s Cells” Finale

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” has shared a sneak peek of its highly-anticipated season finale!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvn#The Armed Forces#Via Sports Chosun
Soompi

Jun Ji Hyun, Joo Ji Hoon, And Other Rangers Team Up For A Disorderly Battle Against Shamans In “Jirisan”

TvN’s “Jirisan” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. Written by Kim Eun Hee, “Jirisan” is a mystery drama starring Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Kang, a top ranger at Mount Jiri National Park, and Joo Ji Hoon as Kang Hyun Jo, her rookie partner who is hiding an unspeakable secret. The drama follows the rangers at the national park as they uncover the truth behind a mysterious accident that occurred on the mountain.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Kim Soo Hyun’s Happy Life Is Turned Upside Down Overnight In Upcoming Crime Drama “One Ordinary Day”

Coupang Play’s upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” released contrasting new stills of Kim Soo Hyun!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a third-rate lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo—while never asking him about the truth of what happened that fateful night.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, And GOT7’s Jinyoung Are Affectionate And Playful While Filming Final Scenes For “Yumi’s Cells”

TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” released a behind-the-scenes look at the final episodes!. On October 30, “Yumi’s Cells” aired its season finale, raising anticipation for the next season. The new making-of video begins with Kim Go Eun’s stomach growling in the middle of filming. GOT7’s Jinyoung comments, “I thought I heard wrong. It was somewhat cute. It felt a little like you were upset.” In order to connect his scenes together, Jinyoung asks the staff to help him check the pose he ended the previous scene on. Confused after realizing it was a pose with his hand on his neck, Jinyoung comments, “My neck must have been itchy. This is really artificial.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Soompi

Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong, Cha Tae Hyun, And More Attend Script Reading For New Superhero Drama

Disney+ has shared a glimpse of the script reading for its upcoming original series “Moving”!. Based on the webtoon of the same name by Kang Full, “Moving” is a new superhero action drama about teenagers with hidden superhuman powers and their parents who, unbeknownst to them, harbor a painful secret from their past. They eventually team up to battle powerful dark forces that threaten multiple generations across different eras.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

2PM's Taecyeon & actress Kim Hye Yoon attend press conference for their upcoming tvN drama 'Inspector and Joy'

2PM's Taecyeon and actress Kim Hye Yoon attended the press conference for their upcoming tvN drama 'Inspector and Joy'. On November 3, the press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'Inspector and Joy' was held online. Here, 2PM's Taecyeon stated, "I have been filming with Kim Hye Yoon for about six months, and I think our on-screen chemistry is really good." He continued, "Joy is a character who is full of charms, so Kim Hye Yoon, who perfectly matches the character, is very lovely and cute when portraying her."
MOVIES
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han, Cho Yi Hyun, And Chu Young Woo Are Complete Opposites In “School 2021”

KBS has released new photos of WEi’s Kim Yo Han, Cho Yi Hyun, and Chu Young Woo in “School 2021”!. The eighth installment in KBS’s popular “School” drama series, “School 2021” will tell the story of high school students choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams. The coming-of-age tale will follow the growth, friendships, and romances of 18-year-olds facing an uncertain future.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Watch: 2PM’s Taecyeon And Kim Hye Yoon Are Two Oddballs Who Make A Chaotic Team In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” has released a highlight reel!. “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring 2PM’s Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector against his will. Kim Hye Yoon co-stars as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who ends up joining forces with him as he travels undercover to local provinces to uncover corruption.
WORLD
Soompi

Ahn Bo Hyun Opens Up About His Role In “Yumi’s Cells” And Working With Kim Go Eun

Ahn Bo Hyun recently sat down for an interview where he talked about his resemblance to his character in “Yumi’s Cells,” acting alongside Kim Go Eun, and more!. In the drama, Ahn Bo Hyun played the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong, earning favorable reviews for his realistic performance and stealing viewers’ hearts with his resemblance to his character in the original webtoon of the same name. Ahn Bo Hyun revealed that although the director said he didn’t have to have long hair like the webtoon character, he’s the type of person who wants to sync up with his role as much as possible.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Kim Soo Hyun Teams Up with Cha Seung Won for His Last Chance in Tense Legal Thriller One Ordinary Day

Online streaming platform Coupang Play hasn’t been a player yet but it’s clear it’s investing in the streaming K-drama market and the biggest offer to date will be next month’s legal drama One Ordinary Day (original title That Night). This drama looks and conceptually sounds high brow, based on the BBC series Criminal Justice and of course going from intense and gritty right off the bat. Casting Kim Soo Hyun will bring in the broader public interest and it’s a good thing, he’s a phenomenal actor and I say this because he’s never shied away from challenges. He’s eschewed playing the romantic male lead only doing so once with You From Another Star but he’s usually doing projects that let’s him flex his character quirks. Take Dream High or Producers to It’s Okay to Not be Okay, it’s not the traditional rich, handsome, smart role and he seems to have such an eye for projects. That’s why picking this drama bodes well for the quality and of course it’s got an additional boost with the other male lead Cha Seung Won who has disappeared so far into character he’s neither the smexy Ahjusshi or Chajumma that we all know and love. He looks so beaten down and weathered, if both male leads bring their A-game this drama is going to be LIT.
WORLD
Soompi

Ji Hyun Woo Is Outraged By His Stepmother Cha Hwa Yeon’s Awful Behavior In “Young Lady And Gentleman”

Ji Hyun Woo and Lee Se Hee’s romance will become deeper in the upcoming episode of “Young Lady and Gentleman”!. The KBS drama is about the romance that unfolds between a “rich gentleman” and a “poor young lady” as they try to find happiness while taking responsibility for their own choices. Through a diverse cast of characters, the drama tackles the conflict that arises due to age differences in a relationship, as well as themes of love, betrayal, greed, and jealousy.
WORLD
dramabeans.com

Script reading for KBS’s fusion sageuk When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon

New stills have been released featuring the first script reading for KBS’s upcoming fusion sageuk When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon. Present at the reading were lead actors Yoo Seung-ho (Memorist), Hyeri (My Roommate Is a Gumiho), Byun Woo-seok (Record of Youth), and Kang Mina (Hotel del Luna).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy