Financial Reports

PRESS: Pod Point prices London IPO at bottom of range - Sky News

Life Style Extra
 6 days ago

(Alliance News) - EDF Energy-backed electric vehicle charging firm Pod Point has priced its London IPO at the bottom of the 225 pence to 275p range following a board meeting to approve the move, Sky News reported...

Life Style Extra

London midday: Stock little changed but AB Foods surges after results

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still just a touch higher in early trade on Tuesday as investors eyed the latest US inflation reading, with AB Foods on a tear after results. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,309.37. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "Gains of...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

AVI Global Trust net assets increase by 33%, beating benchmark in year

(Alliance News) - AVI Global Trust PLC on Tuesday kept its dividend unchanged for the recent financial year despite net assets rising by a third in its most recently ended financial year. The Lancing, England-based trust invests in family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities. Net asset value as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Draper Esprit changes name to Molten Ventures

Draper Esprit PLC - venture capital firm investing in digital technology businesses, including lender Revolut - Changes name to Molten Ventures PLC, saying the rebranding reflects its recent "transformation", leading to inclusion in the FTSE 250 index of mid-caps. Draper Esprit had shifted its listing to London's Main Market from AIM in July, making it eligible for FTSE indices. Says it will invest in "Europe's best entrepreneurs and seed funds".
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Oxford Instruments reports strong interim results on market demand

(Alliance News) - Oxford Instruments PLC on Tuesday said it remains confident in its outlook for the full-year, following a rise in profit and revenue for the first half. For the six months ended September 30, the Abingdon, England-headquartered company, which makes products, systems and tools for research and industry, reported a pretax profit of GBP21.4 million, up 5.9% from GBP20.2 million the same period a year before.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News#Ipo#Edf Energy#Uk#Alliance News#Pod Point#Main Market#Gbp350 Million#Gbp120 Million
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 9 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Airtel Africa (AAF)

("Airtel Africa", or the "Company") Announcement of Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rates. London and Lagos, 9 November 2021: Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today confirms that the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, (recommended by the Board to be 2 cents per ordinary share payable on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at of close of business on 12 November 2021) and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in U.S. dollars, GB pounds or Nigerian naira will be as follows:
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

3i Infrastructure raises dividend as net assets increase in first half

(Alliance News) - FTSE 250-listed 3i Infrastructure PLC on Tuesday said its performance improved in the first half of its current financial year, and it is on track to deliver its dividend growth target for the full year. The Jersey-headquartered investment company said its pretax profit multiplied to GBP250 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 28,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Harmony Energy shares up after GBP187 million London float

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC - North Yorkshire-based investment trust focused on UK energy storage assets - Begins trading on the London Main Market after raising GBP186.5 million from the issue of 186.5 million shares at an initial public offering price of 100 pence each. Harmony has a total of 210 million shares in issue, giving the company a market value of around GBP215.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for F&C Investment Trust (FCIT)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, F&C Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase: 9 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,000.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 09 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Shepherd Neame losses cut; Beximco to sell Covid pill

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies not separately reported by Alliance News:. Shepherd Neame Ltd - Faversham, Kent-based brewer and pub chain - Cuts annual pretax loss to GBP16.4 million, narrowed from GBP21.0 million the year before. Revenue shrinks to GBP86.9 million, down 26% year-on-year from GBP118.2 million. Notes that beer volume has been resilient throughout the pandemic and new on-trade customers have been obtained since re-opening. Highlights encouraging start to the new financial year, with strong demand for food and accommodation since July. Drinks trade is also recovering since the return to offices in London from September.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

PCA of PDMR Share Purchase

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. SulNOx Group Plc (the "Company" or "SulNOx") PCA of PDMR Share Purchase. (Aquis Stock Exchange: SNOX) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. a) Name.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Sweetgreen’s IPO pricing guidance illuminates valuation range for tech-enabled companies

The well-known salad slinger expects to sell stock in its public market debut at a range of $23 to $25 per share. Inclusive of shares reserved for its underwriting banks, Sweetgreen is worth between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion at those prices. IPO-watching group Renaissance Capital estimates that at the midpoint of its IPO price range, Sweetgreen is worth $3.0 billion on a fully diluted basis; at the top end of its price range, Sweetgreen’s fully diluted valuation swells to $3.13 billion.
ECONOMY
985theriver.com

EV maker Rivian prices IPO above range to raise over $10 billion -sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, above its target range, to raise over $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The IPO gives Rivian a valuation of about $66.5 billion. The raise was...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Posts 32 Percent Ad Revenue Jump in Third Quarter, Forecasts Full-Year Record

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. In its financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. The company touted that its total external revenue for the first nine months of 2021 hit 2.38 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Takeaway.com shareholder repeats call to divest Grubhub

AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Investor Cat Rock, one of the largest shareholders of online food ordering company Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS), on Wednesday renewed its call for the company's management to divest its U.S. arm GrubHub. The call comes a day after DoorDash (DASH.N), which is larger than GrubHub...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks flat but Darktrace surges on broker note

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still flat by midday on Monday but Darktrace rocketed after last week's heavy losses. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,303.96. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "Stocks are largely flat to start the session in Europe after a positive day Friday saw fresh cycle highs. Weak handover from Asia as Chinese import figures indicated weaker domestic demand. US futures are steady after another round of all-time highs on Friday.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks finish dull Monday below the line

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended a lacklustre Monday below the waterline, although Darktrace maintained its stellar gains from earlier in the session after last week's heavy losses. The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.05% at 7,300.40, and the FTSE 250 was 0.24% weaker at 23,539.92. Sterling was in...
MARKETS

