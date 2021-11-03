CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fannie and Freddie Loans in Forbearance Drops

By Editorial Calendar
bdmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of loans in forbearance for Fannie and Freddie dropped 3 basis points to 0.97%. According to RisMedia, the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 6 basis points to 2.15% of servicers’ portfolio volume as of Oct. 24, 2021. According to the...

bdmag.com

Comments / 1

