Fannie and Freddie Loans in Forbearance Drops

The fallout keeps coming from last summer’s condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. In the latest development, Fannie Mae, the federally backed mortgage giant, has announced that it will no longer guarantee mortgages in co-ops or condominiums that have levied an assessment to pay for deferred maintenance that affects the structural integrity of the building. Fannie Mae is also requiring lenders to more closely scrutinize co-op and condo reserve funds and assessments before they issue mortgages. The new rules affect the mortgages of individual homebuyers – not a building’s underlying mortgage. They’re labelled “temporary, and they go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO