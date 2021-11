Archer Hollywood; Eclectic meets modern. Located on a narrow, mid-block lot just off Hollywood Boulevard in the heart of Hollywood, CA is Archer Hollywood. It’s location is just behind the historic Musso & Frank Grill and two blocks from the iconic Hollywood & Highland. This complex capitalizes on its urban location by offering apartments to a diverse mix of young and working professionals. With market rate as well as low-income units, the development fosters a community as varied as the neighborhood for those wanting to live in the heart of Hollywood’s action.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO