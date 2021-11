The latest storm brought healthy amounts of rain and snow to northern California, and the stubborn clouds will remain overhead tonight. Although isolated showers are still possible, most of the rain and snow has fallen. Now that the bulk of last night's storm has moved away, a ridge of high pressure will begin building over our region. Clouds will continue to stream overhead late tonight through much of tomorrow, but there will be some sunbreaks at times. Isolated showers are also possible, but they'll only deliver light amounts of rain and mountain snow. Lows tonight will range from the 30s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley and foothills. Highs tomorrow will range from 50s in the mountains to 60s in the valley and foothills.

